Gold Investment Soars Among Millennials

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.92 +1.14 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.97 +1.05 +1.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.45 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 32 mins 2.512 -0.153 -5.74%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.949 +0.041 +1.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 79.63 -0.85 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.949 +0.041 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 days 83.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Murban 21 days 85.07 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 days 83.35 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph down Basra Light 605 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 days 83.72 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 21 days 86.07 +1.03 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.53 -0.85 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.93 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.18 -0.85 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.33 -0.85 -1.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.33 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.28 -0.85 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.63 -0.85 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Ignores Fed Hike As WTI Hits $80

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty

Eight central banks increased their…

Will The Bullish Momentum In Gold And Silver Markets Continue?

Will The Bullish Momentum In Gold And Silver Markets Continue?

Precious metal prices, especially gold…

Gold Prices Inch Higher As Fed’s Inflation Battle Draws To A Close

Gold Prices Inch Higher As Fed’s Inflation Battle Draws To A Close

Gold prices have surged following…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Investment Soars Among Millennials

By ZeroHedge - Jul 27, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • On average, Millennials allocate 17% of their portfolios to gold, outpacing Boomers and Gen-X, with 65% of them considering ETFs as the best way to invest in gold.
  • Gold-backed ETFs, while providing exposure to gold's price, don't offer the same security as owning physical gold, especially in economic crises, as these ETFs are just a legal promise and don't entitle owners to the physical gold.
  • Despite their popularity, gold-backed ETFs are not a perfect substitute for owning physical gold.
Join Our Community
Gold

Millennials are buying more gold than Boomers or Gen-X, according to a recent survey. But there’s a catch. Millennials are also more likely to invest in paper gold instead of physical metal.

According to the report by State Street, on average, Millennials have 17% of their portfolios allocated to gold. Boomers and X-ers lag with a 10% allocation on average.

About 88% of the investors surveyed who hold gold called it a long-term investment. More than 70% reported that gold boosted the overall performance of their portfolios.

More than half of the respondents who currently invest in gold said they plan to increase their allocation in the next six to 12 months.

But digging a little deeper, we find that Millennials are also more likely to invest in gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) instead of gold bars or gold coins.

Sixty-five percent of Millennials said ETFs were the best way to invest in gold compared to Boomers at 55%. X-ers are far more likely to invest in physical gold. Only 35% of Gen-X respondents said they thought ETFs were the best way to hold gold.

While ETFs provide exposure to the price of gold and can serve a similar role in a portfolio, owning shares of a gold ETF is not the same as owning gold.

ETFs are backed by physical gold held by the issuer and are traded on the market like stocks. They allow investors to play gold without having to buy full ounces of gold at spot price. Since their purchase is just a number in a computer, they can trade their investment into another stock or cash pretty much whenever they want, even multiple times on the same day. Many speculative investors appreciate this liquidity.

There are also gold mining ETFs that track the value of gold mining companies and also generally follow the price of gold. These are very popular with speculative commodity investors.

There are good reasons to invest in ETFs, but they aren’t a substitute for owning physical metal. In an overall investment strategy, SchiffGold recommends buying gold bullion first.

When considering gold-backed ETFs, you should always keep in mind that you don’t own the gold. Buying the most common ETFs does not entitle you to any actual amount of the precious metal.

Having physical metal in your possession is particularly important in the event of an economic meltdown. Think about it: what would you rather have in your possession during a crisis – a piece of paper, or a physical asset recognized as real money all over the world?

Gold-backed ETFs are prized for their liquidity and ease of transfer, but during a period of economic chaos, those characteristics would likely vanish. Crisis creates uncertainty. Panicked people won’t value paper that may or may not represent a tangible asset. But they will value physical metal that they can hold in their hands.

In the event of an economic collapse, barter could become an important means of conducting business. That’s exactly what happened in Greece during its economic meltdown. You can use gold coins and easily barter in an emergency. People all over the world recognize gold as money. It’s much less certain that you would be able to liquidate an ETF during a time of crisis.

Consider a case of a dollar collapse or hyperinflation. The rapidly rising price of consumer goods, from groceries to gasoline, would make day-to-day living very difficult. Even if you managed to liquidate your gold-backed ETF, the currency you pull out would rapidly lose value. Physical gold, in your hand, would be immune to the government’s printing press. In all likelihood, your gold would buy you the same basket of goods and services a month, or even a year later. The cash you pulled from your gold-backed ETF would likely purchase far less as time goes on.

Although gold-backed ETFs offer an easy way to invest in gold, you always have to remember that you don’t own what you can’t hold in your own hands. There is always “counterparty risk.” The fact you possess an ETF does not give you the right to redeem it for actual gold. The owner of the gold is backing your investment, and promising to pay you dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical gold offers stability and certainty in your investment. You can put a gold coin in your pocket. With a gold-backed ETF, all you have is a piece of paper representing a legal promise. That’s well and good in normal market conditions – but in a real emergency, promises are easily broken.

Gold-backed ETFs have a place in an overall investment scheme. But for security in the event of a crisis, they simply cannot replace physical gold.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will The Bullish Momentum In Gold And Silver Markets Continue?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com