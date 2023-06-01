Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 hour Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 16 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chinese Government Encourages Tesla To Expand Business In Shanghai

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak In A Decade

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Set For Longest Weekly Losing Streak In A Decade

Benchmark natural gas prices in…

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

According to a new report…

Europe’s Mad Dash To Build LNG Terminals Could End In Tears

Europe’s Mad Dash To Build LNG Terminals Could End In Tears

Europe's mad dash to build…

Natural Gas Prices Plunge Further Amid Rise In U.S. Stockpiles

By Tom Kool - Jun 01, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. natural gas stockpiles rose by 110 billion cubic feet for the week ending May 26th.
  • Storage is now 557 billion cubic feet higher than at this time last year.
  • EIA: Dry natural gas production in the U.S. hit 3,171 billion cubic feet in March, while total gas output rose to 9,180 Bcf–both figures 7% higher year-on-year.
Gas

U.S. natural gas stockpiles gained 110 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 26, putting more downward pressure on prices, particularly as storage is now 557 billion cubic feet higher than at this time last year, and well above the five-year average. The increase in natural gas stockpiles was largely in line with analyst expectations, though slightly lower than the consensus estimate of 113 Bcf. Steady production and only modest demand continue to set natural gas prices up for further decline in the coming quarter, which will affect Q2 earnings of gas-weighted exploration and production companies. On Thursday, shortly after the EIA’s storage report release, natural gas prices were trading down 5.25% at $2.140. 

According to data from RBN Energy, Henry Hub gas prices are positioned to be 9% lower than in the first-quarter, while Appalachia natural gas trading hubs are looking even more dismal. Dry natural gas production in the U.S. hit 3,171 billion cubic feet in March, while total gas output rose to 9,180 Bcf–both figures 7% higher year-on-year, according to the EIA. Consumption was also up, however. The EIA showed natural gas consumption in March at 3,006 Bcf, which represents an increase of just over 8% from year-ago figures. 

Prices in Europe have also nose-dived on weak demand, while European inventories remain higher than normal and renewable energy output has increased. On Wednesday, European natural gas futures at the TTF hub were trading at a two-year low of around $26.70 per megawatt-hour (MWh), while prices have shed some 65% since the beginning of this year and 90% since August 2022.

On June 1, Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures (July 2023 contract) were trading down nearly 14% on the day.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
