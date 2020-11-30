Natural Gas Demand Will Grow For Decades To Come

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.03 -0.31 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 47.59 -0.59 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.072 +2.50%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 13 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.954 +0.072 +2.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 35.03 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 44.53 -0.18 -0.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 45.93 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 40.28 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.53 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 41.13 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 39 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 hour Tesla Semi
  • 8 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 24 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 13 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 4 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 9 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 23 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

Germany’s Growing Gas Demand Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Germany’s Growing Gas Demand Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Germany’s gas demand, which is…

Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

As the world scrambles to…

Europe’s Green Deal Is Bad News For U.S. LNG

Europe’s Green Deal Is Bad News For U.S. LNG

The European Union’s green deal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Demand Will Grow For Decades To Come

By Irina Slav - Nov 30, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The “bridge fuel” narrative for natural gas is being replaced. Not so easily replaced, however, is the demand for natural gas. Natural gas—just a couple of years ago hailed as the fuel that will bridge the fossil fuel era and the renewable energy era—now finds itself the target of growing opposition and pressure from environmental groups and governments. 

Natural gas was recently denied transition status by the European Union. This might sound like the start of the joke, but Brussels is, in fact, very serious: in a draft new rule, the European authorities set an emissions limit of 100 grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt-hour for gas-fired power plants. This is a level unattainable for these plants, which means they could lose billions in funding as investors flock to projects with the coveted “transition” label. And yet, whatever labels the EU attaches to different forms of energy generation, gas is likely to remain a key player of the energy transition.

The world’s natural gas demand has been growing steadily for decades. This year it will inch down, according to the International Energy Agency, but this will be a result of the pandemic and its impact on general energy demand rather than the start of a trend. The long-term projections for gas demand tend to be positive because the highest polluter among the fossil fuels, coal, needs to be replaced with something. This “something” cannot be solar and wind alone.

“I have built models of how we can decarbonise the world twice over,” Rob West, founder and principal research analyst at energy technology consultancy Thunder Said Energy told the Petroleum Economist LNG-to-Power Emea forum earlier this month. “And the lowest-cost way I can get to net-zero [carbon] energy by 2050 is to treble the demand for natural gas. We are going to have 400tn ft³ [11.32tcm] of gas in this energy system.”

Related: Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last West is certainly not alone in arguing that gas is indispensable for lowering the world’s emissions. Germany, one of the biggest drivers of the energy transition and enthusiastic adopter of solar and wind energy, is also the driver behind the Nord Stream 2 project that pitted Washington against Berlin.

It’s not about Russian political influence over Europe’s largest economy. It’s about Russian pipe gas versus U.S. LNG. And if this is not telling enough about the future of gas, then the fact that the CEOs of European companies involved in the project are sticking to their guns despite the sanction threats from Washington should be.

“We continue to be committed to Nord Stream 2,” the chief executive of Austria’s OMV told Bloomberg earlier this month. “I am not discussing an exit on financing the project. It is not on my table.”

“We have done our job already, we have already financed the project,” Seele also said at the time. “What happens in the case Nord Stream 2 is not finished? Europe might have to import more LNG from the U.S. and that is the tension behind the initiative.”

But Europe is after the emissions generated during the production of LNG in general and U.S. LNG in particular, so that could be a problem for U.S. natural gas. It could also be a problem for the EU itself as the alternatives to natural gas are either very costly—green hydrogen—or unreliable as a primary source of energy—solar and wind.

Europe is not the only gas market in the world, of course. It’s not even the biggest. The biggest market for gas is Asia, and it is likely to remain the biggest in the coming years, if not decades. Asia is decarbonizing, too, and the way it is doing it illustrates the bridge nature of gas. Despite the hype around the falling costs of solar and wind, China and India are not shutting down their coal power plants and building massive solar and wind farms. They are switching the power plants to gas and building solar and wind farms.

And there may be a problem on the way. Wood Mackenzie recently forecast that changes in investor behavior could slash investment in natural gas by as much as $1 trillion over the next 20 years.

Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

“Sustainable investment is booming and investor activism on carbon has gone mainstream as more fund managers embrace ESG screening. This increasing scrutiny of gas’ carbon intensity is shaping investment decisions on future supply,” Wood Mackenzie Asia Pacific vice president Gavin Thompson said in a news release earlier this month.  

According to Wood Mac, gas demand could peak by then, and if this happens, the reduction in investments may not be too serious a problem. But—because there is always a but—what if what we are calling the energy transition turns out to be a bubble? Thunder Said Energy’s Rob West argues it is, and there are signs that suggest this might indeed be the case, as ideology takes the upper hand over pragmatism. If it is a bubble, when it bursts, we will need gas and lots of it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally
Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800
Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream

Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream
Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com