Tackling The Natural Gas Industry’s Biggest Problem

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 44.37 -0.97 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 47.22 -0.66 -1.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Mars US 16 hours 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 14 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.22 -0.64 -1.26%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.84 -0.19 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.34 -0.19 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 45.74 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.09 -0.19 -0.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.34 -0.19 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.94 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 20 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Tesla Semi
  • 49 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 15 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 15 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 1 day WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 24 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 1 day Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 days Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

Oil Price Rally Reverses As Inventories Balloon

Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

As the world scrambles to…

Germany’s Growing Gas Demand Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Germany’s Growing Gas Demand Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Germany’s gas demand, which is…

Europe’s Green Deal Is Bad News For U.S. LNG

Europe’s Green Deal Is Bad News For U.S. LNG

The European Union’s green deal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tackling The Natural Gas Industry’s Biggest Problem

By Haley Zaremba - Dec 01, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

It’s undeniable that the global energy sector is trending toward decarbonization. Catalyzed by the rough blows that the novel coronavirus pandemic dealt to the oil industry, the global energy transition is well underway, and it looks like renewable energies are almost certain to come out on top.  Big Oil is scrambling to diversify and rebrand itself as Big Energy while renewables are on track to become the new energy giants. This leaves natural gas--which has worked hard to brand itself as a “green” fossil fuel with relatively fewer emissions than oil or coal--in a bit of a tough spot. With coal pretty much out of the picture and oil fast in its footsteps to go the way of the dodo, natural gas can no longer lean on its image as a relatively green alternative. 

It’s true that natural gas has fewer carbon dioxide emissions than oil or coal when combusted. However, the process of extracting and natural gas produces a considerable amount of methane. While carbon dioxide is the poster child of greenhouse gases, methane is actually, in many ways, more damaging to the environment. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, “The drilling and extraction of natural gas from wells and its transportation in pipelines results in the leakage of methane, [a] primary component of natural gas that is 34 times stronger than CO2 at trapping heat over a 100-year period and 86 times stronger over 20 years.”

In order to clean up its act and become more green than greenwashed to stay competitive in a more climate-conscious world, the natural gas industry needs to do something about it’s methane problem, and it needs to do so in a hurry. But first, the industry must overcome the considerable hurdle of quantifying exactly how much natural gas they are creating and expelling before they can figure out how to lower that number. As reported by the Energy Institute at Haas, “It’s hard to track – let alone regulate- emissions seeping from a million active wells and hundreds of thousands of miles of pipelines across the United States.” Related: Oil Prices Will Average Below $50 In 2021

A new Energy Institute study is working to tackle this problem exactly. The working paper, “Hard to Measure Well: Can Feasible Policies Reduce Methane Emissions?,” identifies quantifying methane emissions as the first step to finding a cost-effective and efficient means of lowering the natural gas industry’s greenhouse gas footprint. The problem is that much of these emissions come from leaks, which means that operators often aren’t aware that it’s happening in the first place, or how or where to patch the problem.

The paper suggests three possible approaches to solving this issue. The first, least promising option involves trial and error audits in the hope of stumbling across a leak. In this scenario, the paper points out, firms would have very little incentive to proactively work on stopping leakage. The second approach is only slightly better, targeting wells that are most likely to be problem areas due to variables like their size and age. The third, and most promising approach, “assumes the regulator can use satellite-based measurements to detect leaks above a certain threshold,” reports the Energy Institute at Haas. “When leaks are remotely sensed, regulatory staff are dispatched to audit. Simulated outcomes under this approach are promising. Better leak detection coupled with the higher fine per unit of emissions leaked gives firms a much stronger incentive to invest in leak prevention.”

While an academic paper suggestic industry improvement is a far cry from actual change, it’s a definite step forward, especially considering that the natural gas industry is more likely than ever to take advice on how to make the sector more marketable in a changing climate (so to speak). 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Demand Will Grow For Decades To Come
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally
Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800
Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream

Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas
Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com