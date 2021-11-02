Louisiana Is Leading America’s LNG Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.48 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.46 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.525 +0.339 +6.54%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.499 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.440 +0.031 +1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.440 +0.031 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.75 +1.18 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.05 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.45 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.45 +1.38 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.40 +3.08 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.60 +0.78 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.85 +1.28 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 10 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 12 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 2 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 9 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 2 days I want one!
  • 8 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

Tesla Wipes Out Billions Of Dollars Of Value After Musk Downplays Hertz Deal

Why U.S. LNG Is Going To Asia Instead Of Europe

Why U.S. LNG Is Going To Asia Instead Of Europe

U.S. shale drillers are selling…

Why Isn’t Russia Sending More Gas To Europe?

Why Isn’t Russia Sending More Gas To Europe?

Despite pledges to send more…

Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

Surging spot prices of liquefied…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Louisiana Is Leading America’s LNG Boom

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 02, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Louisiana has the highest LNG output of any state in the United States.
  • Louisiana’s governor is struggling to find a balance between its economically-dependent LNG output and climate ambitions.
  • Environmentalists point out that there is a particularly cruel irony in the fact that Louisiana has leaned so far into the LNG sector, as it is one of the U.S. states that has suffered the most from climate change.
Join Our Community

At this very moment tens of thousands of representatives from all corners of the globe are convening in Scotland to get serious about climate change. The 26th annual United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), known as COP26, is happening now in Glasgow. At the same time that some of the brightest and most powerful people in the world convene to strategize how to meet the targets set by the Paris climate accord, another convention is taking place on the other side of the Atlantic, but this one is headed by fossil fuel industry heads. This week Lake Charles, Louisiana is hosting a major conference for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, a key economic sector in the bayou state. Louisiana has the highest LNG output of any state in the nation and it’s concentrated in Cameron Parish. In fact, if the Parish, which measures less than 2,000 square miles, were a nation it would be the world’s third largest LNG exporter behind Qatar and Australia.

While Louisiana has embraced natural gas as a lucrative market sector and a cleaner alternative to coal, not everyone is thrilled about the rapid development of the industry. While it is true that natural gas burns cleaner than coal, and is a good stepping stone away from the dirtiest fossil fuels on the way to clean energy, LNG is still a significant contributor of greenhouse gas emissions. 

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards seems to be trying to play both sides. The Governor is currently at COP26, and has convened a task force to develop a plan for reducing the state’s emissions -- no small task, as Louisiana’s economy is highly reliant on the energy and petrochemical industries. However, he is also loyal to natural gas, and has touted strategies like carbon capture and storage, which many environmentalists and climate activists see as blatant greenwashing techniques. “I believe that LNG has a tremendous role to play,” Governor Edwards said during a visit to Lake Charles last week. “Every time anywhere in the world a coal-powered plant is converted or decommissioned in lieu of a gas-powered plant, natural gas, then that helps the environment.”

Related: Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

Edwards does acknowledge, however, that natural gas is only a stop-gap solution, and not a viable long-term alternative for climate-friendly energy production. “There's a transition underway,” he said. “It's going to take a decade or two or three — I don't know how long — but the future is not fossil fuels. They’re never going to go away completely. But there's a cleaner energy future.” 

In fact, National Geographic reported last year that natural gas is much worse for the environment than we had previously thought, and many of the energy transition measures that included natural gas as part of their plan are not as eco-friendly as they would have hoped. This is largely because the natural gas industry is a huge source of methane emissions. Methane doesn’t stay in the atmosphere nearly as long as carbon dioxide, but its greenhouse effect is 80 times stronger. 

Environmentalists point out that there is a particularly cruel irony in the fact that Louisiana has leaned so far into the LNG sector, as it is one of the U.S. states that has suffered the most from climate change. The gulf shore has been battered by hurricanes that are increasing in power as well as frequency. The most recent, July’s Ida, wreaked havoc on Louisiana’s energy industry and caused massive environmental devastation. In the wake of the storm, the Coast Guard was sent out to investigate a whopping 350 oil spills off the Louisiana coast. 

The natural gas sector will be vulnerable to the same vicious storms, which will only continue to worsen in the coming years, in no small part thanks to the continued development of the selfsame industry. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Gas Prices Soar Again On Lower Russian Supply
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com