Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 82.96 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 mins 85.11 +0.78 +0.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 5.088 +0.099 +1.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 2.561 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.476 -0.011 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.72 +0.23 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.72 +0.23 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 80.16 +0.67 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.476 -0.011 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.79 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.22 +1.07 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.65 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.80 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.72 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.94 -0.65 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.71 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.99 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.09 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.59 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 75.54 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 75.54 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.44 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 80.04 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.69 -0.04 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.72 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.30 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.39 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 27 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 408 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 4 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 4 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 5 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Breaking News:

Draws In Product Inventories Offset Rising Crude Stocks

Why Isn’t Russia Sending More Gas To Europe

Why Isn’t Russia Sending More Gas To Europe

Despite pledges to send more…

How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

Oil and natural gas prices…

World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Long-Term LNG Becomes Sellers Market As Prices Soar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 19, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Energy security and emissions reduction targets, especially in China, are prompting more buyers to seek long-term contracts
  • The sellers, for their part, now ask for higher prices in the discussions
Join Our Community

Surging spot prices of liquefied natural gas in Asia are giving LNG producers and sellers an advantage in contract negotiations for long-term supply with buyers, industry participants with knowledge of ongoing talks have told Reuters.

Buyers in Asia, which relied very much on spot supply last year when LNG spot prices plummeted to $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), are now looking to lock in more long-term gas supply as spot prices hit a record of over $50/mmBtu for some cargoes traded earlier this month.

Energy security and emissions reduction targets, especially in China, are prompting more buyers to seek long-term contracts.

The sellers, for their part, now ask for higher prices in the discussions, according to Reuters’s sources.

The need of buyers to hedge against future extreme volatility in LNG spot prices – as it has happened over the past year – gives advantage to sellers.

As per Wood Mackenzie estimates cited by Reuters, the volume of contracted long-term LNG supply this year has increased from a decade-low in 2020 and is similar to the levels seen in 2018 and 2019.        

Just last week, U.S. Cheniere Energy signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with a Singapore unit of Chinese firm ENN Natural Gas – the first deal since the trade war between the U.S. and China erupted.

The purchase price for LNG under the deal is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Several Chinese energy giants have intensified discussions with U.S. LNG exporters to secure long-term supply deals in light of record spot prices in Asia, rising demand, and the specter of power shortages, Reuters reported last week, quoting industry sources.

The current energy crisis and soaring LNG spot prices will change the way buyers purchase gas, Massimo Di Odoardo, Head of Global Gas Analysis at WoodMac, said last week.

“The instinct will be to look for security of supply – as Chinese buyers have just done in signing longer term contracts at higher prices. Buyers may also look for more non-gas hub LNG pricing, including US Henry Hub-based contracts,” Di Odoardo noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Two Reasons European Natural Gas Prices Climbed So High

Next Post

Why Isn’t Russia Sending More Gas To Europe
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill
What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com