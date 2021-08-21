Japan’s Strategic Plan For LNG May Be Unrealistic

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 62.14 -1.36 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 65.18 -1.27 -1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 3.851 +0.021 +0.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 1.908 -0.061 -3.09%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 1 day 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.50 -1.21 -2.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.50 -1.71 -2.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.90 -1.71 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 59.35 -1.71 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.15 -1.71 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.05 -1.71 -2.68%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 57.50 -1.71 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 67.53 -1.42 -2.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.27 -1.37 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -1.75 -3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 19 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 23 hours Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Natural gas prices in Europe…

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 May Supply Gas To Europe This Year

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 May Supply Gas To Europe This Year

The controversial Nord Stream 2…

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

Shale gas has propelled the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Japan’s Strategic Plan For LNG May Be Unrealistic

By Rystad Energy - Aug 21, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Japan’s recent revision to its Strategic Energy Plan (SEP) lowers the targeted share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the country’s power generation mix in 2030 to 20% from 27% previously, as a measure to cut emissions. A Rystad Energy analysis concludes that Japan’s targets are too ambitious to meet and that the changes the new plan will bring will mostly be in the structure of commodities trading.

Before Japan outlined its sixth SEP, Rystad Energy already considered the earlier 27% target an underestimation, as we expect the country’s LNG reliance to be higher in 2030. Our analysis shows that the new 20% target may somewhat reduce the share of LNG in the energy mix compared to what we previously expected – but we do not believe that the share will drop lower than 27%.

In absolute terms, Rystad Energy calculates that if the sixth SEP’s targets were to be realized, Japan’s LNG demand in 2030 would be cut by 18 million tonnes from our previous estimate of 66 million tonnes. In our base case, however, the country’s revised plan is only likely to remove 4.6 million tonnes of demand in 2030, bringing total LNG demand to 61.4 million tonnes, with the entire reduction coming from the power sector.

The reason our analysis concludes that Japan will fail to meet its new LNG target share is that the plan overestimates the potential contribution of renewables and nuclear in its power generation.

The new plan’s proposed 20-22% share for nuclear power will require upwards of 25 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity to become available. This represents a re-start for several, if not all, inactive reactors, on top of the currently operational 10 GW nuclear capacity in Japan. 

The required capacity is a daunting prospect given the widespread local opposition and safety concerns around nuclear power. Renewables might also be difficult to deploy as Japan’s small proportion of flat land area (30%) would constrain solar capacity, and the surrounding deep and turbulent seas would limit economically viable offshore wind capacity.

“Even if it is unrealistic, the challenging LNG import reduction target may bring uncertainty to Japanese companies. Legacy contracts will expire in the coming years and could end up being replaced by spot and short-term purchases,” says Kaushal Ramesh, gas and LNG analyst at Rystad Energy.

Companies with short positions will be tested during periods of extreme weather and high-power demand and will have to buy from an increasingly volatile spot market, which might intensify price seasonality in the region. Those with long positions may operate as portfolio players and on-sell volumes to other regions, Ramesh adds.

Irrespective of its final size, Japan’s demand reduction may affect multiple producers, but disproportionately impact some Asia-Pacific basin players such as Brunei and Papua New Guinea that have historically leaned on Japan for LNG revenues. While producers have enjoyed exceptional stability and operational performance from Japanese importers, China is broadly expected to absorb some of the LNG volume growth lined up for the market.

Like we expect in Europe, producers looking to supply Japan’s remaining LNG demand in the years ahead will likely have to demonstrate strong emissions credentials (such as by supplying carbon-neutral LNG) on top of higher flexibility and lower costs. This could put some emission-intensive projects in Australia (Ichthys, Barossa, Prelude) on the back foot, while volumes out of US and Russia could face scrutiny over upstream flaring and venting.

Before Japan’s recent revision, Rystad Energy estimated the global LNG supply deficit in 2030 at 104 million tonnes. Based on currently operational and under-construction LNG projects, Japan’s realistic LNG demand reduction of 4.6 million tonnes in 2030 is only a small trimming to the expected deficit and therefore will only have a limited market impact.

In an era when projects are struggling to progress due to construction delays, financing delays or environmental concerns, the accelerated energy transition could disproportionally impact the supply side by discouraging investment, and high prices and volatility could continue even if demand falls.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Faces LNG Supply Crunch
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com