Is This The Last Bottleneck For Nord Stream 2?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 21 hours 57.51 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 21 hours 64.23 +0.93 +1.47%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.418 +0.128 +5.59%
Mars US 21 hours 59.66 +0.17 +0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
Urals 2 days 59.95 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.07 +0.54 +0.84%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.418 +0.128 +5.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.65 -0.11 -0.18%
Murban 2 days 63.35 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.61 +0.66 +1.16%
Basra Light 4 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.36 +0.71 +1.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.07 +0.54 +0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.07 +0.54 +0.84%
Girassol 2 days 65.03 +0.55 +0.85%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 40.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 45.34 +2.49 +5.81%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 52.99 +1.09 +2.10%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 57.84 +1.09 +1.92%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 53.09 +1.99 +3.89%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.49 +2.24 +4.55%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.49 +2.24 +4.55%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 53.69 +1.69 +3.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 58.29 +1.84 +3.26%
Central Alberta 22 hours 52.84 +2.09 +4.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.46 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 5 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 1 day A Silence is heard
  • 1 day Trump should move quickly!
  • 20 hours Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 2 days US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 5 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 1 day US Adds Robust 224,000 Jobs In June
  • 1 day GM, Ford Quarterly China Sales Slide Again Amid Economy Woes
  • 21 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 13 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 19 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 20 hours Today in Energy
  • 2 days Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 23 hours Kim & Trump Meet at DMZ (CNN only see their twisted version)

Breaking News:

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Alt Text

This Continent Is Taking The Lead In Record Shattering Year For LNG

Africa is taking the lead…

Alt Text

The LNG Shipping Market Is Set For A Bull Run

In contrast to the volatile…

Alt Text

Trade War Is Unexpected Boon For Iranian Gas

The continued U.S.-China trade war…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Last Bottleneck For Nord Stream 2?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jul 06, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Nord Stream 2

Large energy projects tend to be controversial due to environmental and political reasons. Nord Stream 2 (NS2) is not an exception as it is, arguably, the most contentious energy pipeline currently under construction in Europe. According to the critics of NS2, Europe is increasing its dependence on Russian gas, which would give Moscow unwanted influence in European capitals.

Opposition has been growing since the laying of pipes started. The U.S. has found allies in several Eastern European countries who fear Moscow's intentions due to historical reasons. Regardless of the efforts to thwart the construction of NS2, contractors have continued their work to complete the pipeline before the end of this year. Nord Stream AG, the company responsible for the project, has received permits from all littoral states of the Baltic Sea except for Denmark. Recently, the company made an important decision to end the political stalemate and prevent delays.

Bypassing Danish politics

According to former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Denmark is the biggest threat for delays concerning the construction of NS2 due to American pressure.

Nord Stream AG intended to construct the pipeline along the route of the original Nord Stream pipeline to reduce costs. The first application for construction activities in Denmark’s territorial waters was submitted in April 2017 and was based on the Danish authority’s guidance. In January 2018 the amended ‘Danish Continental Shelf Act’ went into force which gives the Minister of Foreign Affairs the right to veto infrastructure projects on political grounds when passing through its territorial waters.

Nord Stream AG, therefore, applied for an alternative route in August 2018 through Denmark’s EEZ but outside the country’s territorial waters. Furthermore, two years after applying for the first route, the Danish authorities requested a proposal for a third, south eastern option, which raised multiple eyebrows in Moscow and with investors in Europe. Denmark is blamed for deliberately delaying construction in favour of NS2's opponents. 

Related: Iran’s Best Bet To Avoid U.S. Sanctions

Nord Stream AG, however, radically changed tracks to reduce the political risk by withdrawing its application through Denmark’s territorial waters. Currently, only two proposals in Denmark’s EEZ are pending with the authorities: one in the northwest and a second in the southeast of Bornholm Island. It means that a decision is only subject to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), whereby only the environment and ship trafficking is taken into consideration. 

According to Matthias Warnig, Nord Stream AG’s CEO, "we felt obliged to take this step because, in more than two years since we filed this application, the former Danish government has not given any indication of coming to a decision."

Keep calm, and continue construction

An unlikely beneficiary of this decision is arguably Denmark itself. Regardless of the Foreign Ministry’s decision, the small European country would have angered a critical ally. If Denmark had agreed with construction, the U.S. and several Eastern European countries would have objected. However, if the project were vetoed, Germany would have been upset. 

The Danish government was in a predicament because it couldn’t have said ‘yes’ to the project due to the deteriorated relations with Russia. On the other hand, there wasn't a reason to say ‘no’ outside of the political realm.

According to Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, “the Danish Energy Agency does not really have a reason to say ‘no’ to either of the remaining routes. I do not doubt that if it does say ‘no’ to them, there would be protracted litigation in which Denmark would not be in a position of strength.”

Ukraine’s bargaining position

The original completion date for the NS2 pipeline was the end of 2019, which is right before the transit contract through Ukraine ends on January 1st 2020. Gazprom has been accused of trying to circumvent its neighbour to reduce income from transit fees and increase political pressure. However, if NS2's completion is delayed, the need for Ukraine as a transit country would remain for at least the short term, which would strengthen Kyiv’s bargaining position

Currently, the talks for a future contract are in a stalemate with neither party budging first to strike a deal. Ukraine prefers an agreement in which Gazprom books 60 bcm transit capacity for about ten years and increased diversification, meaning access to Russia’s gas infrastructure by Central Asian countries. Moscow, however, proposes ending all remaining legal disputes between the parties before resuming talks and a more flexible transit contract.

Yafimava, nevertheless, believes the delaying of NS2 would worsen instead of improve the chances of a long-term transit agreement with Ukraine. Supply cuts would increase prices in Europe, thus strengthening the case for diversifying routes. Moscow has already invested significantly in NS2, and it will seek to finish the pipeline sooner or later, regardless of the costs and delays.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal
China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com