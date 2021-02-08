Is Clean Gas Worth The Premium?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 58.37 +0.40 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 60.99 +0.43 +0.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.051 +1.78%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 58.32 +1.07 +1.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 58.92 +1.20 +2.08%
Graph up Urals 48 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 58.55 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 58.55 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 55.17 +1.13 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.051 +1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 59.87 +0.90 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 60.10 +0.86 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 56.52 +0.63 +1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 61.43 +1.28 +2.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 59.98 +0.66 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 60.41 +0.65 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.92 +1.20 +2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 46.74 +1.45 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 45.35 +0.62 +1.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 55.85 +0.62 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 57.25 +0.62 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 52.85 +0.62 +1.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 51.10 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 51.10 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.90 +0.62 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 54.75 +0.62 +1.15%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 51.35 +0.62 +1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 58.55 +1.03 +1.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 48.25 +1.75 +3.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 59.13 +0.47 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 51.92 +1.74 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 63.24 +1.16 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 16 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 1 hour China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 5 mins What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 12 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 6 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 7 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Is Bitcoin Now a Stock Market Indicator?

Breaking News:

Amazon Moves On Its Largest Renewable Project

Egypt And Israel Look To Capitalize On Natural Gas Resources

Egypt And Israel Look To Capitalize On Natural Gas Resources

Increased cooperation between Egypt and…

Why Natural Gas Producers Are Betting Big On Hydrogen

Why Natural Gas Producers Are Betting Big On Hydrogen

The natural gas industry is…

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Cold Weather Reports

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Cold Weather Reports

Natural gas prices exploded on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Clean Gas Worth The Premium?

By Irina Slav - Feb 08, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

When a company called Jonah Energy last year reported that it had become the first to be awarded a low-methane standard by the IES, it didn’t exactly steal the headlines. Yet the report was an early sign of a transformational trend looming over gas markets: methane certification. The Independent Energy Standards Corporation said last year it was expanding its TrustWell Responsible Gas program to include methane certification just as the gas - an indivisible part of natural gas production - started garnering more attention from media, environmentalists, and regulators alike.

In Europe, a non-profit organization was set up recently for the same purpose: MiQ is an independent certifier of methane emissions, which, according to senior advisor Georges Tijbosch, can help both gas producers and regulators.

Producers want to gain a competitive edge in an environment of intensifying competitions. They can do this by offering buyers cleaner, lower-emission gas, certified by an independent body such as MiQ or IES. Regulators, on the other hand, want stricter control of methane emissions but, to put it crudely, don’t know where to start. It’s a win-win for the industry and governments, according to Tijbosch.

Interestingly enough, it is also a win for buyers. Although it might sound counterintuitive at first, it appears that some gas traders would already prefer to pay a premium for gas that has been extracted with fewer methane emissions, Tijbosch told Oilprice. That’s despite a tight spending environment across the industry and it means a lot. It means the industry may be ready for the transformation that, Tijbosch says, will lead to a differentiated gas market.

Related: Is A Career In Oil Still A Safe Bet?
 Methane emission reduction costs money. It would mean additional investments for energy companies. Yet it would be money well spent as it would give these companies an advantage over competitors.

“Trusted certificates based on robust technology give companies the tools they need to turn good climate stewardship into a competitive advantage and extract a premium for emission-free molecules,” Antoine Halff, chief analyst at Kayrros, told Oilprice. Halff, who added that the analytics company was launching a working group to examine the idea of a voluntary market in methane certificates “as a way to fast-track the elimination of methane emissions.”

The news may be good for those with the means and ambitions to reduce their methane footprint, but it may be bad news for others. U.S. LNG exporters may be among the latter after last year, French Engie canceled a $7-billion deal for the acquisition of a stake in the Rio Grande LNG project of NextDecade. The cancellation, according to media reports, came after pressure from the French government, which was worried about the emissions footprint of the natural gas that would be liquefied at the facility.

Greater regulatory and public attention to methane is driving a change, and this change would be challenging in more than one way. For starters, there are multiple points of methane emissions along the natural gas supply chain, Mark Davis, CEO of Capterio – a company that provides flaring elimination services – told Oilprice. Then there is the question of the investments that need to be made in reducing these emissions.

Related: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

While the latter challenge of finding the money to plug the leaky parts of the supply chain remains, the leak detection challenge already has a solution: emissions tracking systems like the ones used by Kayrros to basically create a methane emissions map of the world.

Once the data on what and where is leaking is available, it would be a lot easier for companies to plan their emissions-reduction effort. LNG producers may seem more vulnerable than pipeline gas exporters since the liquefaction process itself involves methane emissions but, as MiQ’s Tijbosch noted, pipeline gas is also vulnerable because of the leak risk.

All gas producers will be affected by the push for methane verification, Kayrros’ Halff says, although in different ways. The responsible producers will benefit from being responsible as buyers opt for the cleaner gas. The less responsible ones will get an additional incentive to clean up their act. There is even a benefit for end-consumers: in exchange for a slightly higher price, Halff says, they would be able to load up on methane-free gasoline or use methane-free electricity just like they buy organic vegetables at a slightly higher price.

The issue of the higher price is only an issue on the surface, according to Davis, Tijbosch, and Halff. Despite tighter cash availability, many buyers appear willing to pay more for cleaner gas than less for dirtier gas. 

Last month, Wood Mackenzie issued a report that said this year will be a defining one for the natural gas industry. One of the reasons for this was the decarbonization drive spearheaded by European governments but taken up by others as well.

Methane certification has the potential to help the new priorities by providing companies with the means - and motivation - to reduce their methane footprint and by helping government regulators develop rules for emissions by setting standards for these emissions. It also has the potential to change the gas market in such a way as to ensure the bridge-fuel future of the commodity now that this future is being called into question because of methane emissions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Qatar Loses Interest In Europe’s LNG Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
Why Big Oil Isn’t Worried About Biden’s Executive Orders

Why Big Oil Isn’t Worried About Biden’s Executive Orders



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com