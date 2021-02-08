X

  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 8 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 4 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 2 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 19 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 41 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 days SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 21 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 19 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 23 hours Is Bitcoin Now a Stock Market Indicator?

Oil Sees Strongest January In 30 Years

By ZeroHedge - Feb 08, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Crescat's Tavi Costa points out something remarkable which many may have missed amid the short squeeze and "growth" stock frenzy: oil, that "value" age relic, has had its best YTD performance in 30 years. As Costa puts it "commodities are leading the way and the inflationary thesis keeps building up" (incidentally none of this is lost on those long XOM which is not only the most levered - for better or worse - way to bet on rising oil prices but pays a generous 7%+ dividend while waiting for Warren Buffett to announce that he has amassed a 10% stake).


In any case, those following the reflation theme better pay attention, because with crude oil prices joining their commodity cousins in repairing the pandemic damage, inflation rumblings are getting a little louder which means that the day central banks may be forced to tighten financial conditions (perish the thought) is nearing once again.

Related Video: The Silver Squeeze Conspiracy

Of course, with every major developed economy still printing headline and core inflation below 2%, this is not today’s problem, but there is a reason for that: metrics such as CPI and PCE are politically convenient measures that strip away virtually all basket components whose prices are surging to give central banks leeway to pursue politically acceptable policies of reflating all assets (until the bubble bursts, but by then that will be some other politician's problem).

Still, as BMO's Doug Porter shows, the year-over-year rise in a basket of commodity prices (and they mostly all show a similar pattern) is now a bit above 25%. This is a problem because in the past 20 years, that’s been consistent with headline inflation of just under 4%... or rather, it would be a problem if government headline inflation data actually reflected the reality of prices.

That said, Porter notes some caveats and cautions that some of the biggest misses (where commodities popped and inflation didn’t) were immediately after recessions. That’s because there is still so much slack in the economy that cost increases don’t get fully passed along. (Note especially 2010/11.)

Still, as the BMO strategist concludes, "barring a fast fall in resource prices, it looks like the days of sub-1% inflation are rapidly drawing to a close."

By Zerohedge.com

