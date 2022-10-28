IEA: The Rapid Growth Of Natural Gas Demand Is Coming To An End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 87.90 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 96.31 -0.65 -0.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.62 -1.55 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 5.684 -0.191 -3.25%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.907 -0.105 -3.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 1 day 83.93 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.907 -0.105 -3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.58 +1.91 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.99 +1.87 +2.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.43 +0.88 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 333 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.71 +0.98 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.95 +1.53 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.51 +1.12 +1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 84.63 +1.17 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.58 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 82.93 +1.17 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russia Cuts Expectations For Taxable Oil Production

Can Europe Avoid A Worst-Case Energy Scenario This Winter?

Can Europe Avoid A Worst-Case Energy Scenario This Winter?

According to analysts, Europe has…

The Israel-Lebanon Agreement Could Be A Game Changer For Natural Gas Markets

The Israel-Lebanon Agreement Could Be A Game Changer For Natural Gas Markets

The agreement between Israel and…

Abu Dhabi Steps Up Gas Production Ahead Of Winter

Abu Dhabi Steps Up Gas Production Ahead Of Winter

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: The Rapid Growth Of Natural Gas Demand Is Coming To An End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 28, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Europe’s energy crisis is pushing governments to adopt clean energy policies. 
  • A World Energy Outlook scenario from the IEA based on the current government policies and settings has global demand for every fossil fuel showing a peak or plateau.
  • “One of the effects of the current crisis is that the era of rapid growth in global gas demand draws to a close,” the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said.
Join Our Community

The world is investing hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars every year in renewable energy and other clean energy solutions, but it needs more than a trillion U.S. dollars in investments annually if it still stands a chance of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.   

These are some of the key findings in the World Energy Outlook 2022 published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week.  

Deployment of renewable energy sources in electricity is set to bring peak demand for coal and natural gas by the end of this decade, as the ongoing energy crisis pushes governments to adopt stronger policies to support clean energy and become less dependent on fossil fuels, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the agency. 

For the first time ever, a World Energy Outlook scenario from the IEA based on the current government policies and settings has global demand for every fossil fuel showing a peak or plateau, the IEA said. Even natural gas, whose demand was previously expected to continue rising, could now join coal and oil in peaking around 2030, according to the IEA’s latest estimates.

In the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), coal use is set to fall within the next few years, natural gas demand is expected to reach a plateau by the end of the decade, and rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs) mean that oil demand will level off in the mid-2030s before ebbing slightly by mid-century.

“One of the effects of the current crisis is that the era of rapid growth in global gas demand draws to a close,” the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

“In Europe, climate policies accelerate the shift away from gas. New supply brings prices down by the mid-2020s, and LNG becomes even more important to gas security,” Birol added.

The recent rise in coal is small and only temporary, the IEA’s latest analysis shows. At the same time, renewables are expected to continue surging, eating into the share of coal and gas in the power mix.

The current energy crisis could be the turning point for an even greater adoption of renewables, as domestically-produced clean energy will reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. 

“Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system,” Birol said.

“The environmental case for clean energy needed no reinforcement, but the economic arguments in favour of cost-competitive and affordable clean technologies are now stronger – and so too is the energy security case. Today’s alignment of economic, climate and security priorities has already started to move the dial towards a better outcome for the world’s people and for the planet,” said the head of the agency. 

In the World Energy Outlook 2022, the IEA said that electricity generation from renewables needs to see one of the largest increases in investment in the Net Zero Emissions (NZE) Scenario, rising from $390 billion in recent years to $1.3 trillion by 2030. 

This level of annual spending in 2030 is huge, but not unseen in the energy industry. 

It would be equal to the highest level ever spent on fossil fuel supply, $1.3 trillion spent on fossil fuels in 2014, the IEA said.   

Clean energy investment is massive today, but it needs to rise much more if the world has a chance to get to net zero by 2050. 

“A huge increase in energy investment is essential to reduce the risks of future price spikes and volatility, and to get on track for net zero emissions by 2050,” the IEA said.

“A smooth and secure energy transition will require a major uptick in clean energy investment flows. Getting on track for the NZE Scenario will require a tripling in spending on clean energy and infrastructure to 2030, alongside a shift towards much higher investment in emerging market and developing economies.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Israel-Lebanon Agreement Could Be A Game Changer For Natural Gas Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative
U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com