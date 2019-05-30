How Clean Is “Freedom Gas”?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 55 mins 56.59 -2.22 -3.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.33 -2.54 -3.74%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.547 -0.077 -2.93%
Mars US 17 mins 61.09 -2.92 -4.56%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 17 hours 65.80 -1.10 -1.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.547 -0.077 -2.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.18 -1.32 -1.93%
Murban 2 days 68.44 -1.07 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.80 -1.32 -2.12%
Basra Light 2 days 69.22 -0.88 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.80 -1.21 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Girassol 2 days 69.01 -1.02 -1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.71 -1.62 -4.02%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 39.06 -0.28 -0.71%
Canadian Condensate 97 days 55.56 -0.33 -0.59%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 59.26 -0.33 -0.55%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 50.46 -0.33 -0.65%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.06 -0.33 -0.71%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.06 -0.33 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 53.81 -0.33 -0.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 57.31 -0.33 -0.57%
Central Alberta 24 hours 49.31 -0.33 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Giddings 17 hours 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.29 +0.80 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.54 -2.55 -4.80%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.96 -0.33 -0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 15 minutes Molecules of Freedom
  • 3 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 25 mins The Cards Are On The Table: China Willing To Meet Reasonable Rare Earth Demand From Other Countries
  • 8 hours US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In Q1,But ...
  • 23 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 2 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 hours Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 23 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 11 hours USA Today: Natural gas and oil industry is a solid, long-term investment
  • 11 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 hours Crude oil?
  • 9 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 6 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting

Breaking News:

Musk: I Lost Money Running Tesla In 2018

Alt Text

This Troubled Nation Just Made A Critical Gas Discovery

Algeria has made a critical…

Alt Text

New York Ditches Gas Pipeline Proposal Despite Soaring Electricity Bills

In an unsurprising move, the…

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Steal Gas Market Share From Russia?

Though Russia has historically maintained…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How Clean Is “Freedom Gas”?

By Nick Cunningham - May 30, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG vessel

A press release from the U.S. Department of Energy would not typically receive a lot of attention. But DOE issued a statement on May 28 in support of an LNG export project on the Gulf Coast, referring to gas exports as “freedom gas,” setting off howls and ridicule on the internet. 

Top U.S. officials have often framed gas exports as a way of advancing “freedom,” particularly in Europe. But while many laughed at the phrase, the press release contained other language that was mostly overlooked. DOE repeatedly referred to LNG as “clean energy,” and advocated for more gas exports in order to spread clean energy around the world.

In fact, the announcement in support of an LNG export project came at the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial. The entire premise of the forum is to advance low-carbon solutions globally, and it was an outgrowth of the 2009 international climate change negotiations in Copenhagen.

But is LNG really clean? Exporting LNG is largely politically uncontroversial at the federal level, with both parties supporting it in Washington. In fact, the Obama administration helped inaugurate LNG exports, giving the greenlight to a series of export projects. The first LNG exports came from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass facility along the Gulf Coast in 2016. Gas exports were framed as a net benefit for the climate because gas would knock off coal plants around the world, just as gas has done in the United States. The LNG industry lobby group makes that case explicitly.

Gas is often cited as having half of the carbon emissions as coal, and as such, it is a “bridge fuel” to a cleaner future. However, that is greatly contested because of the leaks of methane that occur along the entire natural gas supply chain – at the wellhead, at compressor stations, along pipelines, etc.

ethane is much more powerful than CO2, so the extent to which methane escapes, it negates the benefit of gas. There is a lot of controversy around this topic, but the general consensus is that if the industry is leaking more than 3 percent of its gas, the benefit of gas over coal vanishes. Related: Why EVs Can’t Do Without Oil

Meanwhile, there are additional problems with LNG exports that have mostly flown under the radar. A new investigative report from E&E News and the Center for Public Integrity found that storage tanks at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass facility leaked LNG.

“Last year gashes up to six feet long opened up in a massive steel storage tank at Sabine Pass, releasing super-chilled LNG that quickly vaporized into a cloud of flammable gas,” reporters Jenny Mandel and Jie Jenny Zou wrote. “Federal regulators worried the tank might give way, spilling the remainder of the fuel and setting off an uncontrollable fire.”

The leaks apparently were not isolated, and multiple storage tanks had problems over the past decade. The nightmare scenario would be a series of “cascading explosions,” a safety expert said.

The issue is not merely an interesting story about the dangers at one particular industrial facility. “The leaks are a red flag at a time of unprecedented expansion in the LNG industry, which promotes the fuel as not only safe but also a clean, more climate-friendly alternative to coal,” the report said. More and more research is calling into question the benefit of gas over coal, and that “does not yet account for LNG exports, which likely worsen the total climate impact for gas,” Jenny Mandel and Jie Jenny Zou wrote. Related: Norwegian Oil Patch Ramps Up Spending To Counter Decline

In addition, the wave of new LNG export terminals are billion-dollar assets and their developers fully expect them to operate for decades. In fact, the oil majors are heavily pivoting towards LNG exports because they view gas as more resilient in the long run in a carbon-constrained world. The corporate strategy for many of the largest oil companies is to dial back on risky oil exploration and invest heavily in gas exports, along with downstream refining and petrochemicals.

As governments tighten the screws on carbon, some projects could face trouble. If LNG is found to be not nearly as beneficial to the climate as the industry claims, that raises questions about financial risks. One need not be concerned with climate change to recognize the danger that some of these investments carry. As Bloomberg notes, the top 10 energy companies are planning $1 trillion in investment through 2030. Or, put another way, about a third of the $5 trillion expected to be spent on fossil fuels between 2018 and 2025 are at risk of becoming stranded assets, according to Carbon Tracker.

“The energy system has to be changed far, far faster than ever before,” Nick Stansbury, head of commodities research at pension manager Legal & General Group Plc in London, told Bloomberg. “We don’t think that risk is necessarily well-priced by the market.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China's Biggest Weapon In The Trade War
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices
Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

 Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

 Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com