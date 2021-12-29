High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 79.18 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 3.994 -0.061 -1.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.379 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.274 +0.027 +1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 74.13 +0.41 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.274 +0.027 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.39 +2.17 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.28 +2.35 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 30 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 6 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.98 +0.41 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.38 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 71.38 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 65.73 +0.41 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.73 +0.41 +0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.18 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.83 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.48 +0.41 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 69.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.56 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 43 mins Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 24 hours "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 2 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Prices For Asia

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

Natural gas prices in Europe…

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

A flotilla of U.S. liquefied…

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

U.S. natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

By ZeroHedge - Dec 29, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • A flotilla of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from the U.S. has started to arrive on European shores
  • Bloomberg NEF's Andrew Hill: Europe's gas problem may not go away in 2022
  • Electricity and gas suppliers are warning the energy crunch will persist through 2023
Join Our Community

Europe's energy crunch is far from over, but a flotilla of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from the U.S. are set to resupply the fuel-starved continent. European gas prices fell for the sixth day, the longest decline in more than a year. Even though natural gas prices are retreating from record highs, household power bills, especially in Great Britain, are likely to remain high until 2023. 

This year, Dutch TTF natural gas prices surged more than 400% on low supplies ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter and Russia reducing flows. The news of the flotilla of U.S. LNG tankers headed to the region last week began the decline, nearly halving gas prices. On Wednesday, prices slumped again, down as much as 10%, for the sixth consecutive session but remained five times higher than the five-year average. 

Even though new data shows, the US-EU shipping lane is clogged with LNG tankers headed for Europe, as many as 20 at the moment -- there is reason to believe this will only be a temporary relief. 

"Europe's gas problem may not go away next year," said Andrew Hill, head of European gas analysis at BloombergNEF, in a report on Wednesday.

"Geopolitical issues and acrimony with Russia, particularly around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, will increase the scope for Russia to limit flows to Europe in the first half of the year, and potentially much longer," Hill explained. 

The good news is that LNG supplies are entering the grid as current weather outlooks are mild for the time being. 

Also, electricity and gas suppliers are warning the energy crunch will persist through 2023. According to the Financial Times, British households will feel the pain of unprecedented power bills for at least another 18 months. 

Martin Young, an analyst at Investec, said, "directionally, we could see further upward pressure on household energy bills come October 2022."

"This has now moved from an energy supplier crisis to a cost of living crisis," Young added.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told attendees at a virtual conference on Monday that more relief would be needed for households. 

"This is a train wreck that we've seen coming for months." It was time for the government to "step in and support those who will be battered hardest by an inevitable price storm," Adam Scorer, chief executive of charity National Energy Action said. 

To sum up, temporary relief will be seen as new supplies from the U.S. enter the European grid. The energy crisis is far from over as it may persist well into late 2022 or even 2023. Perhaps German regulators should stop twiddling their thumbs and certify Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to resupply Europe's depleted reserves before summer. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com