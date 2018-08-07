Ghana Boosts Natural Gas Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Brent Crude 2 hours 74.65 +0.90 +1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.892 -0.005 -0.17%
Mars US 2 hours 68.97 +0.26 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
Urals 19 hours 71.37 +0.92 +1.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.74 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.892 -0.005 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.80 +0.30 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.40 +0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.44 +0.77 +1.12%
Basra Light 2 days 73.35 +0.43 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.66 +0.60 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 73.46 +0.70 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 40.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.51 +0.52 +1.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.52 +0.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.26 +0.52 +0.75%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.71 +0.52 +0.89%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.01 +0.52 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.52 +0.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.01 +0.52 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 19 hours 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.36 -0.79 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 63.12 +0.16 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.62 +0.16 +0.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.52 +0.52 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes How smart is Trump?
  • 12 minutes Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 11 hours South Korea to tax big tech
  • 26 mins China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 10 hours Facebook Asking Major US Banks for Financial Data
  • 4 hours New Trump Sanctions On Iran Take Effect Despite Pleas From Allies
  • 15 mins Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 12 hours German Start-Up Trials Solar Car That Can Charge As You Drive
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Canada
  • 46 mins China goes against US natural gas
  • 11 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 10 hours Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 20 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 18 hours China threatens tariffs on $60 billion
  • 11 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs

Breaking News:

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Alt Text

The U.S. Remains The Natural Gas King

The U.S. remained the global…

Alt Text

$40 Billion LNG Project Finally Starts Up

Japan’s largest exploration and production…

Alt Text

EU And U.S. Pledge To Boost Natural Gas Trade

The United States and European…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Ghana Boosts Natural Gas Production

By Oxford Business Group - Aug 07, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Natgas infra

In early July energy firm Eni Ghana Exploration and Production announced it has commenced gas production at the Sankofa fields, part of the $7.9bn Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) Integrated Oil and Gas Project. It is estimated the field will yield up to 5.1m cu metres per day for 15 years or more.

The broader deepwater OCTP, located some 60 km off Ghana’s west coast, is composed of six fields – five under the Sankofa project and one Gye Nyame field. Its operators, Eni and partners Vitol Ghana Upstream and national oil firm Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), will develop the fields’ reserves, estimated to be around 40bn cu metres of non-associated gas and 500m barrels of oil, and build related infrastructure, including transfer pipelines and on- and offshore-processing-and-storage capacity.

The project is being implemented in phases, with oil production expected to reach around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. The take from the Sankofa fields alone is enough to meet half of domestic power generation requirements, improving energy security and reducing import costs.

New blocks to be offered up for exploration

As Eni raises production, other energy majors are gearing up to enter the upstream market.

In January the government granted ExxonMobil the rights to conduct exploratory work in the deepwater OCTP field. Under the agreement, ExxonMobil will hold an 80 percent stake in the project and GNPC 15 percent, with a third, yet-to-be-determined local partner to hold the balance. Initial survey work in the block, which is between 2400 and 4000 metres deep, is expected to begin late this year.

More offshore blocks are on track to be auctioned for exploration later this year and into 2019, as Ghana conducts its first-ever open exploration licensing round. Related: The Weirdest Oil Lawsuit Of 2018

In mid-May the Ministry of Energy (MoE) announced it would call for bids for the right to explore up to nine new blocks off the west coast, with the first six to be offered in the fourth quarter. The blocks were chosen for their proximity to existing infrastructure, including pipelines that could carry any take from new production sites, along with facilities for processing, storage and trans-shipment.

According to Mohamed Amin Adam, deputy minister of energy, there has already been strong interest in the new offshore blocks, with enquiries from Shell and BP as well as some independent operators.

The developments signal growing momentum in Ghana’s energy industry, which since late 2010 has increased commercial crude production from blocks off the west coast to around 180,000 barrels per day (bpd).

New plans aim to develop petrochemicals industry

In tandem with the scaling up of production, the government is looking to bolster refining capacity. The MoE announced plans in January to build a new 150,000-bpd oil refinery over the next four years.

The move comes in response to a decline in capacity at the country’s only refinery at Tema following a fire, which reduced capacity by one-third to around 45,000 bpd, just half of current consumption. Related: Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

In June Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s vice-president, announced a new three-phase strategy designed to develop the Western Region into a centre for petroleum products in West Africa by 2030.

While details have yet to be finalised, proposals for the project include constructing four oil refineries with a combined capacity of 600,000 bpd, in addition to related infrastructure such as new storage, distribution and processing facilities with the capacity to hold and redistribute 30m tonnes of petroleum products per year, around 50 percent of annual regional consumption. Designated ship-to-ship and bunker zones are also planned near the Tema and Takoradi ports to regulate and safeguard liquid cargo.

In addition to meeting domestic needs for refined products, the project seeks to capture the part of the regional market currently supplied by imports from outside the region – estimated at 350,0000 bpd, according to the MoE.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The U.S. Remains The Natural Gas King
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery
Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

 The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

 Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com