Germany May Be Unable To Avoid A Gas “Emergency”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 92.64 +4.19 +4.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 97.92 +3.50 +3.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.25 +3.15 +3.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 hours 6.748 -0.224 -3.21%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.735 +0.053 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.735 +0.053 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 313 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.20 +0.69 +1.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 90.60 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 88.85 +0.69 +0.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 86.00 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.00 +0.69 +0.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 92.95 +0.69 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 82.30 +0.69 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 hour "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Prices Set To Finish Week With Major Gain

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

Russia is not ruling out…

LNG Exporters Face Risk Of Stranded Assets Despite Current Demand Boom

LNG Exporters Face Risk Of Stranded Assets Despite Current Demand Boom

Europe has driven a surge…

Europe’s Winter Energy Preparations: Too Little Too Late?

Europe’s Winter Energy Preparations: Too Little Too Late?

European countries have already made…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany May Be Unable To Avoid A Gas “Emergency”

By ZeroHedge - Oct 08, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Gas consumption in Germany remains high in light of current tight supply.
  • The inability to reduce natural gas consumption will only increase the risk of drawing down supplies in storage quicker.
  • Despite the current demand, natural gas continues to be injected into storage.
Join Our Community

Germany is entering a dark winter with too much natural gas consumption and may be unable to avoid an energy "emergency" in the months ahead, the head of the country's network regulator warned Thursday, according to WaPo

"Gas consumption increased by too much last week," said Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's network agency.

With the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline system in the Baltic Sea and overall reduced natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, German households and businesses need to increase energy conservation more than ever as average temperatures across Europe's largest economy are set to slide to near 5 degrees celsius in the second half of the month. 

Heating degree data shows the heating season has started. 

The inability to reduce natural gas consumption will only increase the risk of drawing down supplies in storage quicker and could spark a continued surge in natural gas prices. natural gas consumption last week for households and small businesses was 10% higher than average consumption levels between 2018-21. 

"We will hardly be able to avoid a gas emergency in winter without at least 20% savings in the private, commercial and industrial sectors.

"The situation can become very serious if we do not significantly reduce our gas consumption," Mueller said. 

There's some good news. natural gas continues to be injected into storage. The total storage level in Germany is about 92.75% as of Oct. 6, well above government targets for this time of year. 

And, of course, there are no overall optimistic stories here, so we'll leave you with the bad news. Florence Rabier, director-general of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, told FT that forecasts for November and December in Europe would bring "colder spells and less wind and rainfall, reducing the generation of renewable power." 

The Germans better fire up those coal and fossil fuel plants while increasing nuclear output to prevent widespread power blackouts during peak demand hours. As for households, the cheapest way to offset energy hyperinflation is to burn wood. 

Earlier this week, UK's power regulator gave citizens a dose of reality that a "significant risk" of a natural gas shortage could materialize this winter and cause power blackouts. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut

Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com