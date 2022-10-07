Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.54 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.51 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.34 +0.24 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.751 -0.221 -3.17%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.687 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 87.10 +0.29 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.687 +0.006 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.55 +2.08 +2.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.21 +2.03 +2.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 91.26 +1.19 +1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 311 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.49 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.68 +0.76 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 67.20 +0.69 +1.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 90.60 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 88.85 +0.69 +0.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.00 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.00 +0.69 +0.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 92.95 +0.69 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 82.30 +0.69 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 4 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 day Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Production Cut Adds To Uncertainty In Oil Markets

Oil, Coal And Metals Mining Risk $1.9 Trillion Exposure To Natural Resources

Oil, Coal And Metals Mining Risk $1.9 Trillion Exposure To Natural Resources

A new report from credit-rating…

Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

U.S. natural gas prices have…

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Warnings of a worldwide recession…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

By Irina Slav - Oct 07, 2022, 1:36 AM CDT
  • Oil prices are set for the biggest weekly gain since March, a rally driven by the OPEC+ decision to cut production targets by 2 million bpd.
  • Banks and analysts have once again begun to forecast $100 oil in the near future, suggesting there is still plenty of upside potential for oil prices.
  • While the physical cut is likely to be nearer 1 million bpd, the signal it sends ahead of an oil embargo on Russia this winter is very bullish.
Join Our Community

Despite an initially lukewarm reaction to OPEC+’s decision to reduce output by a nominal 2 million bpd, oil prices look set for the biggest weekly gain since March, the first month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Although prices are still well below the $100 per barrel seen by many banks and analysts as a likely price for Brent this quarter, they have made some sizeable gains this week, with WTI adding 11 percent, per Bloomberg data.

“Sentiment was already bearish in anticipation of a weakening global economy, and this decision should further tighten the market,” analysts from ANZ told Bloomberg.

"We believe that the price impact of the announced measures will be significant," Jorge Leon, senior vice president at Rystad Energy, told Reuters. "By December this year, Brent would reach over $100/bbl, up from our earlier call for $89."

This seems to be the overall opinion in oil analysis circles. The decision OPEC+ made this week was not explained in detail by the cartel but as the Saudi energy minister put it, he could not gamble with the market.

This motivation likely means that the cartel wants, at least formally, to anticipate the demand destruction forecast to result from the dimming global economy outlook amid persistent inflation by reducing supply. Yet with supply already quite tight, the decision adds a significant upward potential for prices.

This remains true despite the fact there is a significant difference between the nominal and the actual output cut: the actual cut will be around 1 million bpd because there is only a handful of producers in the cartel that have not been undershooting their production targets.

Yet the fact they are willing to cut is important at this point in time—two months before the EU’s embargo on Russian oil comes into effect, cutting almost 100 percent of Russian oil imports into the bloc.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil, Coal And Metals Mining Risk $1.9 Trillion Exposure To Natural Resources

Next Post

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com