Germany Brushes Aside Trump Criticism Of Nord Stream 2

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 62.06 -1.48 -2.33%
Brent Crude 2 days 67.11 -1.22 -1.79%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Mars US 2 days 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
Urals 3 days 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 12 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.39 +0.41 +0.75%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 11 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 11 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 12 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 12 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 12 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 12 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 12 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 12 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.04 +0.17 +0.45%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.04 +0.17 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.79 +0.17 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.54 -1.08 -1.87%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Peace Sour 4 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.04 +0.17 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.29 +0.17 +0.28%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.79 +0.17 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 3 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.84 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.30 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 2 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia plans to build a Hyperloop that would shrink commutes from hours to minutes -- here's what it could look like
  • 2 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 days George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 2 days Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 2 days Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 2 days Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 2 days Will Trump Go After China's Yuan Next?
  • 2 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 6 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 3 days Morocco Is Building A Solar Power Farm As Big As Paris
  • 3 days Is Russia Really Going To Trade In El Petro?
  • 3 days German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row

Breaking News:

Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Break Russia’s Gas Monopoly In Europe?

As U.S.-Russian relations fall to…

Alt Text

Will Alaska LNG Survive The Trade War?

As the trade war escalates…

Alt Text

Is This Natural Gas Major About To Be Taken Over?

Australia’s second largest independent gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Germany Brushes Aside Trump Criticism Of Nord Stream 2

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Germany

“Germany hooks up a pipeline into Russia, where Germany is going to be paying billions of dollars for energy into Russia. And I’m saying, ‘What’s going on with that?”’ President Trump said at a recent meeting with the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia at the White House. The remark certainly reflected the views of the Baltic leaders on Nord Stream 2, but what it did not reflect was Germany’s view on the matter, and Germany is the destination of the expanded pipeline.

Germany fully approved Nord Stream 2 at the end of March, and its regulator was confident that the approvals from the other four countries along the route of the pipeline will come soon. This week, Finland granted the first of two approvals for the project. Russia, Sweden, and Denmark remain. Germany will certainly do what needs to be done to convince Sweden and Denmark that Nord Stream 2 is a necessary piece of infrastructure and that whatever the political sentiment towards Russia in Europe, economies need fuel.

Germany itself is an example of this pragmatic approach: Angela Merkel slammed Moscow for its alleged involvement in the nerve gas attack against a former double spy and his daughter in the UK, but this did not prevent the government from standing behind Nord Stream 2 from the very beginning. On a side note, the Skripal narrative is beginning to unwind fast, and one senior German government official has already breached the right party line, questioning the lack of evidence in the case.

Nevertheless, the US President’s remarks are accurate: Germany will end up paying billions to Russia for gas. This is what happens when one country imports a lot of a commodity from another country. Still, Germany pays a lot less for Russian gas than other, smaller clients, such as Bulgaria. And as much as it might displease Trump, Russian gas is and will remain cheaper for Germany than U.S. LNG for a very simple reason called distance. Until U.S. producers find a way to make LNG production so cheap that the length of the journey to Europe allows it to remain competitive with Russian pipeline gas, the current state of affairs will persist.

Related: Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Bloomberg reports how German lawmakers mocked President Trump’s comments on Nord Steam 2, saying that he was looking for ways to ensure markets for U.S. LNG, and felt that Nord Steam 2 interfered with these plans.

Of course, the United States will be looking for ways to sell its growing production of natural gas, just as Russia is seeking to strengthen its market share on a key market. But Germany is having none of Trump’s pressure, it seems. And, not to put too fine a point on it, but Germany is already planning to boost its LNG import capacity.

Europe’s largest economy is perfectly aware of the importance of energy source diversification. It is also perfectly aware that its energy needs will continue to grow as the economy grows and as it phases out all nuclear plants in the next few years. It cannot afford to rely entirely on Russia and Norway, so it is building LNG terminals. That should be good news for Washington. In reality, there is likely enough gas demand for both Russian and U.S. gas in Germany. There is also the geopolitical aspect of the Nord Stream saga, but history has shown that market forces usually trump politics and ideology.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tanzania’s $344M Natural Gas Plant Is A Game Changer
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com