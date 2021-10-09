Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Breaking News:

Nigeria Looks To Boost Oil Production By 310% To 4 Million Bpd

Nord Stream 2 Could Still End Up In Investment Ruin

Nord Stream 2 Could Still End Up In "Investment Ruin"

Nord Stream 2, the controversial…

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

Europe and Asia are suffering…

Hungary And Ukraine Butt Heads Over A New Natural Gas Deal

Hungary And Ukraine Butt Heads Over A New Natural Gas Deal

Ukraine’s ambassador to Hungary has…

Gazprom Plant Connected To Russia-China Gas Pipeline Shuttered Due To Fire

By ZeroHedge - Oct 09, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
China's energy crunch has resulted in power rationing in more than half of the provinces and affected the world's biggest production base for electronic gadgets to semiconductors to appliances, among other things. Beijing has ordered energy firms to "secure supplies at all costs" as winter fast approaches to avoid shortages. But as we learn this morning, a Gazprom gas processing plant, connected to Russia's sole gas pipeline to China, shuttered operations following a fire at the facility, according to Bloomberg

Irina Dmitruk, the spokeswoman for the Gazprom unit, said the blaze at the Amur processing facility in eastern Siberia was extinguished around 0500 London time. 

Bloomberg's top energy analyst Javier Blas tweeted what appears to be a video of the fire at the processing plant. He said, "still unclear what's the damage." 

However, Blas tweeted: "Gazprom is saying that the main equipment at the plant was not damaged, and that gas exports toward China continue in line with requests." Still, a full damage assessment report has not been released. 

The Power of Siberia began operations in late 2019, before the Amur plant was launched. The facility processes natural gas from Gazprom's Chayanda field and is used as feedstock for petrochemical production. 

Instances like these outline the fragility of the fossil fuel industry. If processing or pipelines are shut down amid energy crunches in Europe and Asia, it would be absolutely devastating, considering both continents have very low stockpiles of fossil fuels ahead of the winter season. 

By Zerohedge.com

