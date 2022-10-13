Gazprom CEO Warns Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Far From Over

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.10 +1.83 +2.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.36 +1.91 +2.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.687 +0.252 +3.92%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.068 +2.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.068 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

UN Resolution Condemns Russia’s “Illegal Annexation” Of Ukraine Regions

Smart Money Sees Opportunity In Natural Gas Selloff

Smart Money Sees Opportunity In Natural Gas Selloff

With Henry Hub gas prices…

Europe Faces An Exodus Of Energy-Intensive Industries

Europe Faces An Exodus Of Energy-Intensive Industries

Soaring energy costs are forcing…

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

Russia is not ruling out…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gazprom CEO Warns Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Far From Over

By ZeroHedge - Oct 13, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Despite Europe’s nearly full gas storage, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller is warning that an abnormally cold period could be devastating.
  • Miller added that even though Europe will likely survive the winter, the energy crisis is far from over.
  • The UK is also worried about its natural gas imports this winter, with risks of power blackouts across its grid.
Join Our Community

Even though Europe's natural gas storage for this winter is nearly full, the head of Russian energy Gazprom PJSC still warned European households could freeze in the event of a cold snap, according to Bloomberg

"Winter can be relatively warm, but one week or even five days will be abnormally cold, and it's possible that whole towns and lands, god forbid, will freeze," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at Russian Energy Week in Moscow. 

Miller said during peak winter demand days, Europe could experience a gap of 800 million cubic meters of NatGas per day, or about one-third of its total consumption. The figures were from a report by unidentified analysts. 

Natgas to Europe is stable so far this week, albeit at reduced levels over the past year. Shipments via Ukraine are one of the last remaining Russian supply lines to western Europe after the bombing of Nord Stream pipelines. Even though NatGas shipments have dwindled and pushed many European economies to the brink of recession, inventories across the continent are nearly full at 91%. 

The good news is EU storage is above a 10-year average of 71% for this time of year. 

Dutch front-month gas futures, a European benchmark, has been nearly halved since late August on relief from inventories and hopes of a warmer winter. 

But new data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) outlines that a high-pressure system over western Europe could bring colder weather, less wind, and less rainfall. Less wind would reduce the generation of renewable power.  

Gazprom's CEO said EU NatGas inventories could be drained to 5% full in March... 

"Sure, Europe will survive, but what will happen by the time of gas injection" into storage before winter of 2023 and 2024.

"It will be clear then that energy crisis has come not for a short period of time."

It appears Europe's energy crisis is far from over... The UK is already warning about its inability to import enough NatGas this winter, threatening to unleash power blackouts across its grid. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Azerbaijan’s New Gas Pipeline Be Enough To Ease Europe’s Energy Crisis?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com