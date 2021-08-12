Biden Administration Takes Aim At ‘Soaring’ Gasoline Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.96 -0.29 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.19 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.914 -0.145 -3.57%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.101 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.274 -0.028 -1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.274 -0.028 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.34 +0.69 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.33 +1.14 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.80 -0.69 -1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.47 +0.94 +1.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.72 -0.75 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.84 -0.69 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.14 +1.07 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.95 +0.96 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.25 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.65 +0.96 +1.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.35 +0.96 +1.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 62.50 +0.96 +1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.50 +0.96 +1.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 65.05 +0.96 +1.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.75 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.50 +0.96 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.62 +1.10 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.14 +0.96 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 45 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 3 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 4 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Falls Drastically Short Of Renewable Energy Target

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear Energy Is Staging A Comeback

Nuclear energy seems to be…

EIA Lowers Oil Production Expectations For 2022

EIA Lowers Oil Production Expectations For 2022

The EIA has altered its…

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Big Oil is all too…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Administration Takes Aim At ‘Soaring’ Gasoline Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 12, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

A senior Biden administration official has asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to look into the possibility of price gouging and other illicit practices that could swell gasoline prices.

The director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, has approached FTC head Lina Khan with a request to “monitor the U.S. gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump,” as quoted by the AP, which notes the administration could advise the FTC but not instruct it to act in a certain way.

“I want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of oil price declines leading to lower gas prices for consumers,” President Biden said separately, after acknowledging that current prices at the pump are becoming problematic for poorer families, even though the official stance of the White House is that the United States is “not at an historically high gas price moment”.

However, “Recently, we’ve seen the price that oil companies pay for a barrel of oil begin to fall, but the cost of gasoline at the pump for more American people hasn’t fallen. That’s not what you’d expect in a competitive market,” Biden also said.

Because of the rising prices of gasoline, the White House also reached out to OPEC+, asking the cartel to add more than the 400,000 bpd it plans to add this month to its total production in what is a somewhat surprising move for an administration with a firmly green energy agenda.

“The production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers,” President Biden also said in his statement.

Higher gasoline prices come amid higher overall inflation in the U.S., brought about by government stimulus and the release of pent-up demand after the lockdowns.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

Next Post

Why Are Environmentalists Angry About Biden’s Infrastructure Bill?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com