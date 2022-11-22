EU Delivers Nat Gas Price Cap Without “Silver Bullet”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.15 +1.11 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.48 +1.03 +1.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.17 +0.86 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.897 +0.121 +1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.538 +0.101 +4.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 74.98 -5.10 -6.37%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.538 +0.101 +4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.48 -3.18 -3.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.35 -2.58 -2.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.78 -4.29 -5.16%
Graph down Basra Light 358 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.78 -5.09 -5.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.37 -5.12 -5.85%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 795 days 53.29 -0.37 -0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.79 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.19 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.44 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.59 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 74.29 -0.07 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.29 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.59 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.54 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.89 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 7 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 7 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S., Allies Eye $60 Price Cap For Russian Crude

IEA Sounds Alarm Over Europe's Gas Supply Next Year

IEA Sounds Alarm Over Europe's Gas Supply Next Year

The International Energy Agency, the…

Europe Still Can’t Quit Russian LNG

Europe Still Can’t Quit Russian LNG

As Europe inches closer to…

Why LNG Spot Prices Don’t Reflect Soaring Demand

Why LNG Spot Prices Don’t Reflect Soaring Demand

LNG prices have continued to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Delivers Nat Gas Price Cap Without “Silver Bullet”

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • The European Commission unveiled a long-awaited price cap plan for natural gas on Tuesday.
  • The price cap proposal is for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch natural gas benchmark TTF and would be in place for two weeks. 
  • EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson: “This is not a silver bullet that will bring gas prices down,”.
Join Our Community

The European Union has unveiled a long-awaited natural gas price cap plan to protect consumers from soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, capping prices for the entire bloc at 275 euros (~$272) per megawatt hour, Reuters reports. 

The price cap proposal is for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch natural gas benchmark TTF and would be in place for two weeks. 

The plan is being presented as a failsafe that would not be set in motion unless natural gas prices reached above specific levels for 10 straight days during that two-week period, the Wall Street Journal said, citing the European Commission. 

“This is not a silver bullet that will bring gas prices down,” WSJ quoted EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson as saying. “But it provides a powerful tool that we can use when we need it.”

Last week, EU officials warned that once a gas price cap was initiated, it would be “immediately” revoked in the event that there were any negative economic consequences for the bloc, Euronews reported. 

That statement reflected mounting fears that a market intervention of this nature would result in the diversion of cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia. 

The potential for LNG cargoes to be diverted was illustrated in recent reports about rising numbers of LNG vessels waiting on the coast of Europe for prices to rise before offloading. 

"We have put a lot of thought into what can go wrong. If something goes wrong, we will pull the plug," Euronews cited a senior EU official, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "We will push the button."

The European Commission's price cap proposal, unveiled Tuesday by the European Union, still requires the approval of all member countries in order to be implemented. Further discussions will take place on Thursday, according to WSJ. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gazprom Threatens To Curb European Gas Flows Through Ukraine
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records
Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10
Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com