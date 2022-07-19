EU Considers Mandatory Gas Rationing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 104.1 +1.49 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.2 +0.93 +0.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.6 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.253 -0.226 -3.02%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.283 +0.018 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 99.30 +5.01 +5.31%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.283 +0.018 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

The natural gas rally has…

IEA: High Gas Prices Could Crush Demand Growth

IEA: High Gas Prices Could Crush Demand Growth

Natural gas prices have hit…

Long Term LNG Contracts Are The Future For Natural Gas Markets

Long Term LNG Contracts Are The Future For Natural Gas Markets

With no end in sight…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Considers Mandatory Gas Rationing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • EU commission may use emergency powers to curb gas consumption.
  • Plan includes mandatory targets for member states to conserve and reduce gas consumption.
  • The proposal is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.
Join Our Community

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, plans to propose emergency powers that would include binding cuts in natural gas consumption in EU member states in case of supply emergencies such as a complete stop of Russian gas, Politico reports, quoting three EU diplomats.

Under the plan, EU member states could be given mandatory targets to conserve and reduce gas consumption in the coming months if gas supply shortages worsen.

The proposal is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, when the European Commission will communicate measures to save gas ahead of the winter, according to Politico’s sources. The plan is expected to include a reduction of between 10 percent and 15 percent of gas consumption per member state, two of the EU diplomats told Politico.

Europe is increasingly concerned that it may have to resort to rationing gas supplies this winter, following the drastic reduction of Russian gas deliveries since the middle of June. Gas flows via Nord Stream, the key link from Russia to Germany, are stopped for regular two-week maintenance on the pipeline that ends on July 21. But Germany and other EU member states are concerned that Russia may not resume flows via Nord Stream once the maintenance period ends, or that it could further reduce supply.

Gazprom has reportedly declared force majeure on gas deliveries to at least one major customer in Europe, which could further worsen the gas row between the EU and Russia.

In a commentary on Monday, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said that Europe needs to take immediate steps to conserve gas and reduce its consumption to prevent much more drastic cuts and curtailments later on.

“We have seen some progress on this, particularly in terms of diversifying gas supplies – but not enough, especially on the demand side, to prevent Europe from finding itself in an incredibly precarious situation today,” Birol said yesterday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Long Term LNG Contracts Are The Future For Natural Gas Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com