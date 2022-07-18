Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 102.1 +4.46 +4.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 105.7 +4.51 +4.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.0 +5.38 +5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.446 +0.430 +6.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.259 +0.045 +1.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 94.29 +2.01 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.259 +0.045 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 94.00 +1.75 +1.90%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 87.75 +1.75 +2.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 91.54 +1.81 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 95.49 +1.81 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 95.49 +1.81 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 94.00 +1.75 +1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

Russia Looks To Expand Its Domestic Natural Gas Network

Russia Looks To Expand Its Domestic Natural Gas Network

Russia is capable of manufacturing…

Are Energy Markets Responsible For Currency Craziness?

Are Energy Markets Responsible For Currency Craziness?

Energy prices in the U.S.…

Oil Markets Torn Between Recession Fears And Physical Tightness

Oil Markets Torn Between Recession Fears And Physical Tightness

Uncertainty is dominating the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

By Global Risk Insights - Jul 18, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has transformed global geopolitics and has greatly increased the importance and significance of energy security, particularly in Europe.
  • The Trans-Caspian pipeline could be one possible new source of gas for Europe, although multiple attempts at turning the project into reality have failed.
  • the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in 2018, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may just breathe new life into this project.
Join Our Community

Since February of this year, the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine has had extensive repercussions around the globe. The geopolitical scene is seeing military buildups in Europe, unprecedented since World War II, stronger political and diplomatic ties - within NATO and between Moscow and Beijing - and increasingly groundbreaking economic shifts, with many Western countries imposing sanctions against Russia and divesting their Russian assets. One of the most important factors caused by this domino effect appears to be energy security in Europe. 

This topic has long been discussed in Brussels, as 40% of the total gas consumption in 2021 was imported from Russia. The war in Ukraine is once again highlighting Europe’s dependency on Russian hydrocarbons and the need for alternate energy supply amid the ecological transition strategies that the European Union (EU) has bolstered, first under the New Green Deal and then through the Recovery plan.

Europe’s energy frontiers

Considering the current war in Ukraine, it seems unlikely that EU Member States will abandon fossil fuels quickly, especially given the current severing of ties with Moscow. On the one hand, while this may be a great opportunity to propel forward renewable energies, it is also forcing numerous European countries to seek different energy suppliers. One of Europe’s strategic partners in this field is Azerbaijan, which already supplies large quantities of gas to Europe. According to the OEC, more than 80% of Baku’s total exports is made up of crude oil and gas, which is largely directed toward European markets. In fact, Shah Deniz, which is the largest Azeri gas field in the Caspian Sea region, is connected to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, a network of pipelines that comprises the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). 

Given the already important role played by Baku and the extremely precarious nature of EU-Russian relations, European countries have approached the Azeri government in order to diversify their energy supplies. In late February, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Director General Saltuk Dzyuzol, confirmed the increase in gas pumped from 14.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 16.2 bcm, with the intention of further expanding the quantity transferred in future years. 

While Azerbaijan is becoming a new source for European energy diversification, this potential outsourcing translates into the need for the Azeri government to find new energy partners for its growing domestic demand. In recent years, Azerbaijan has sought new energy supplies in renewable energies but has also partnered with other countries to secure further inputs, as they did with Iran and Turkmenistan, which secured 2bcm/year coming to the West side of the Caspian Sea.

In this context, the Trans-Caspian Pipeline (TCGP), an undersea pipeline that would cross the Caspian Sea between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, is becoming an increasingly likely strategic project that could soon find new sponsors given the recent geopolitical developments.

Trans-Caspian Pipeline: Same Old Story?

The TCGP project has been around since the 1990s and has since been periodically revamped. In 2011, the EU was promoting the Nabucco, a pipeline project which aimed to provide natural gas from Shah Deniz to Central Europe, and Turkmenistan was being considered as a potential supplier for Brussels. In the same year, Juan Manuel Barroso, then President of the European Commission, traveled to Ashgabat and other countries to explore opportunities for gas exports, thus reviving international attention on the TCGP as a possible corridor to deliver additional gas to Europe by bridging the two Caspian sea sides. Similar to the current geopolitical situation, the Nabucco pipeline was aimed at gas diversification to decrease dependence on Russia, a goal that became increasingly important due to the rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. In 2017, the EU provided partial funding for an evaluation of the TCGP as part of a larger assessment for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

One year later, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, which could be a major step towards the development of the TCGP, depending on the implementation and cooperation among the littoral states. The Convention provides guidelines for dispute resolution but also to streamline negotiations concerning the Caspian Sea and its seabed. In this regard, Article 14.3 states: “Submarine cables and pipelines routes shall be determined by agreement with the Party the seabed sector of which is to be crossed by the cable or pipeline”. In the case of the TCGP, this means, in theory, that talks on the project can be exclusively of a bilateral nature between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, without necessarily involving the other littoral states. 

Looking Ahead

In April 2021, an American-led group, the Trans-Caspian Resources Incorporated (TCRI), revitalized the idea of building the Trans-Caspian Pipeline. The project, spearheaded by Bert Watson, a former government consultant, and former US Ambassador Allan Mustard, envisions a two-step process for the TCGP’s realization. First, the creation of a 50-mile-long connector would connect two oil and gas platforms in the Caspian Sea, one Turkmen and one Azeri, which will then serve, according to TCRI, as a sign of realistic progress and commitment towards the completion of the pipeline, which should transport in between 10 and 12 bcm/year. 

Many questions remain in terms of feasibility, commercial pricing, economic sustainability, and China’s role. Beijing currently imports the vast majority of Turkmen gas, and the hypothesis of building the TCGP would spark quite the political game among Ashgabat and other partners. Nevertheless, these conditions have arguably created a situation that may push the EU and other actors to sponsor the Trans-Caspian project. 

By Global Risk Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Commodities To Benefit From China’s Stimulus Plan

Next Post

What Is Shell Doing On TikTok?
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast
Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry

Hedge Funds Are Unloading Oil Futures In A Hurry
Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com