Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 mins 75.10 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.26 -0.54 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.73 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.388 -0.463 -7.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.197 +0.019 +0.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.34 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.197 +0.019 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.41 -0.97 -1.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.25 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.57 +0.71 +0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 386 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.86 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.14 +1.19 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.58 +1.22 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.13 +0.92 +1.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.53 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.78 +0.92 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.93 +0.92 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 70.93 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 79.88 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.23 +0.92 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 64.25 -1.50 -2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.37 -1.82 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.53 -2.14 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Norway’s Oil And Gas Production Disappoints In November

Would A Turkish Gas Hub Be Politically Palatable For Europe?

Would A Turkish Gas Hub Be Politically Palatable For Europe?

Russia’s latest plan to circumvent…

The Clock Is Ticking For The EU To Agree On A Gas Price Cap

The Clock Is Ticking For The EU To Agree On A Gas Price Cap

The discussions about a gas…

Uzbekistan Rejects Putin’s Natural Gas Union Idea

Uzbekistan Rejects Putin’s Natural Gas Union Idea

Uzbekistan has rejected the idea…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

By Alex Kimani - Dec 20, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • The Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod blew up during planned maintenance work on Tuesday.
  • The blast left at least three people dead and one injured.
  • Tass: the flow of gas through the section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline was cut off around 1050 GMT.
Join Our Community

A gas pipeline in central Russia that brings gas from Russia's Arctic through Ukraine to Europe has been shut following a huge blast that ripped through and left three people dead and one injured, Reuters cited local officials and TASS news agency as reporting. 

According to the Chuvashia regional Emergencies Ministry, the pipeline blew up during planned maintenance work near the village of Kalinino, about 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan. The resulting gas flare has been extinguished, with local officials reporting that the flow of gas through the section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline was cut off around 1050 GMT, Tass reported.

Later on Tuesday morning, a local unit of Gazprom said in a statement carried by Reuters that gas was being diverted to parallel pipelines as a result of the explosion. 

Built in the 1980s, the pipeline enters Ukraine via the Sudzha metering point, and currently is the main route for Russian gas to reach Europe. State-owned gas producer Gazprom and its local branch has, however, failed to respond to requests for comment. 

Europe probably won’t lose too much sleep over it though. Gazprom had earlier revealed that it expected to pump 43 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine through Sudzha in the next 24 hours, a volume in line with recent days. 

To put that number in context, that run rate represents just 5.4% of the 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas that Europe imported from Russia in 2021. Europe has managed to stockpile huge volumes of natural gas for the winter season, so much so that prices have tumbled sharply in recent months.

Whereas supplies of Russian pipeline gas--the bulk of Europe’s gas imports before the Ukraine war--are down to a trickle, Europe has been hungrily scooping up Russian LNG in the meantime. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the bloc’s imports of Russian liquefied natural gas jumped by 41% Y/Y in the year through August.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Uses Contested Gas Field As A Geopolitical Tool
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
Goldman Sachs Expects A Bumper Year For Commodities In 2023

Goldman Sachs Expects A Bumper Year For Commodities In 2023



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com