Saudi Arabia Uses Contested Gas Field As A Geopolitical Tool

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 73.17 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 41 mins 78.18 +2.08 +2.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.11 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 6.587 +0.342 +5.48%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.081 +0.025 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.081 +0.025 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 4 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.77 -0.44 -0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.17 -0.44 -0.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.42 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.57 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.57 -0.44 -0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.52 -0.44 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.87 -0.44 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 4 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investors For $110 Billion Unconventional Gas Project

Can North African Gas Fill The Gap In Europe?

Can North African Gas Fill The Gap In Europe?

Europe continues to scramble for…

U.S. Played A Key Role In Germany’s Huge Gas Deal With Qatar

U.S. Played A Key Role In Germany’s Huge Gas Deal With Qatar

U.S. oil major ConocoPhilips played…

Chinese Sinopec Raises Stakes With Massive New Shale Basin

Chinese Sinopec Raises Stakes With Massive New Shale Basin

A new shale gas field…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Uses Contested Gas Field As A Geopolitical Tool

By Simon Watkins - Dec 12, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • The Dorra gas field is a politically contested gas field that is shared by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran.
  • Estimates as to how much gas the Dorra field has in it, vary wildly from around 10 trillion cubic feet of reserves in place to about 60 trillion cubic feet.
  • Saudi Arabia is believed to be reigniting its interest in the Dorra gas field simply to exert further control over Kuwait. 
Join Our Community

Although there have been signs in the past year or so that a softening of relations between historical enemies, Saudi Arabia and Iran, is being engineered by China, the fact remains that when it comes to rights over oil and gas fields, neither of the Middle East’s two great indigenous powers are known for their flexibility or good humour. Throw Kuwait into the mix - a country of great oil resources that it cannot properly exploit due to the bullying of Saudi Arabia and its own legislature - and a potentially major gas field that is shared by all three countries, and the whole thing begins to look like it has the makings of a watchable mid-afternoon soap opera in which Erik Estrada could make an acting comeback. Estimates as to how much gas the Dorra field has in it, vary wildly from around 10 trillion cubic feet of reserves in place to about 60 trillion cubic feet, as do estimates of the production levels it might reach, with the range running from around 800 million cubic feet per day to just over 1 billion cubic feet per day. A median average of the amount of oil in place is around the 300 million barrels mark, with the daily production median average estimate being around 84,000 barrels per day. As for where precisely the field is located geographically speaking, it lies in shallow waters in the northern Arabian Gulf, to the northeast of Saudi Arabia, the east of Kuwait, and the west of Iran. In gas and oil field terms, Dorra lies to the east of Kuwait’s huge onshore Burgan oilfield, and east of its Wafra oilfield - part of the territory in the Partitioned Neutral Zone (PNZ) it shares with Saudi Arabia – northeast of Saudi Arabia’s onshore Fuwaris and Humma fields (also part of the PNZ territories), and almost directly above the Hout and Khafji offshore fields of the PNZ.

Related: House Democrats Accuse Big Oil Of Greenwashing

Aside from its tricky geographical location, there are several other plot twists that make the saga surrounding the Dorra field potentially compelling viewing. The ‘psychotic returning partner’ role to Kuwait’s ‘economically trapped partner’ part is taken on in deep method style by Saudi Arabia, which unilaterally shutdown all production from the PNZ in 2014, in full knowledge that this would financially cripple Kuwait over time. Riyadh did not even lift the shutdown of production in the PNZ after it had further destroyed the finances of Kuwait and all its other fellow OPEC members during the disastrous 2014-2016 Oil Price War that Saudi instigated to destroy the then-nascent U.S. shale oil sector. Saudi only decided that it might lift the shutdown in 2020 when it became clear that the latest Oil Price War (in that year) – instigated by Saudi Arabia again, with the same objective, using the same strategy and the same tactics, and which also resulted in disaster for it and OPEC – meant that it needs to pump every drop of oil it could lay its hands on in order to pay the huge dividend for its equally disastrous IPO of Saudi Aramco

The degree of petty spite, vindictiveness, and outright bullying that prompted the Saudis to close down the PNZ in the first place in 2014 should not be underestimated or forgotten, as it serves as a guide to what could happen next for the PNZ, for Kuwait, and for the Dorra gas field. The official Saudi line at the time for the closure of the Khafji field in the PNZ – which was by far the biggest of the producing assets in the Zone - was that it was not compliant with new environmental air emission standards issued by Saudi Arabia’s so little-known as to not really be a thing Presidency of Meteorology and Environment Authority (no, seriously). Supposedly, the field – producing around 280,000-300,000 bpd of Arabian Heavy grade crude oil and around 125 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas – had sprung a gas leak in one of its 15 platforms. Ergo, apparently, the entire Zone required shutting down for at least five years, as supposedly the associated plant gathers its gas from all onshore facilities in the PNZ.

The unofficial - and true - version, related to OilPrice.com at the time by senior energy sources in the U.S.’s and the European Union’s relevant energy security departments, was that shutting the field down was Saudi Arabia’s way of ‘jerking Kuwait’s chain to keep it in line’, as the Kingdom perceived that its neighbour had been stepping on its toes in the months leading up to the closure. Specifically in this context, Kuwait had increased its overt competition to Saudi Arabia in the key Asian export markets to the point that it was selling oil to buyers in Asia at the widest discount to the comparable Saudi grade for 10 years. Additionally, Kuwait had also been placing obstacles to the Kingdom’s own operations in the Wafra region of the PNZ by increasing the difficulty for Saudi Arabian Chevron (SAC) in obtaining work permits to operate in the Zone. This was also seen as a threat to SAC’s ability to move ahead with its full-field steam injection project in Wafra that was intended to boost output of heavy oil there by more than 80,000 bpd.

As it happened - after another eye-wateringly ill-conceived attempt in 2020 to derail the U.S.’s shale oil sector that resulted in another financial disaster for Saudi and OPEC – Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman clearly realised that he needed to get hold of and sell every drop of oil he could lay its hands on to make the budget finances look less alarming to those senior Saudis who do not support his accession to power. This included the oil in the PNZ, and miraculously at exactly the same time the leaky gas pipe was found no longer to be leaky. Unfortunately, though, for the good Prince, Covid-19 broke out across the globe and derailed these plans. With the disease now apparently in retreat in the region, Saudi has decided to push ahead again with full production from the PNZ, announcing last week that it and Kuwait have increased their estimates for their investment in Dorra gas field by nearly US$70 million. This, in turn, will raise the entire investment estimate for the field up to nearly US$2.65 billion. 

Given its appalling behaviour regarding the PNZ, it is difficult not to imagine that Saudi Arabia is reigniting its interest in the Dorra gas field simply to exert further control over Kuwait and also to produce a new flashpoint for its future dealings with Tehran, as the Dorra field is shared with Iran (where it is known as the ‘Arash’ field). Saudi Arabia currently does not really need any of the gas that will come from Dorra, as not only does it have its sizeable oil reserves, but it also has associated and non-associated gas of its own, including those of the big Jafurah field. Iran also has no real need for the Dorra/Arash gas either, as it has the huge South Pars field, and North Pars, and several other non-associated major gas fields as well. Kuwait, though, has very limited gas, associated or non-associated, and it is estimated by industry sources that it will need at least 4 billion cubic feet per day of gas by 2030 just to satisfy its domestic requirements. So, this is another handy tool with which Saudi Arabia can ‘jerk Kuwait’s chain’.

As for Saudi Arabia’s use for Dorra in its dealings with Iran, the possibilities are intriguing. Certainly, as made clear by Iran throughout this year, the Islamic Republic has no intention of letting the matter drop and is already moving to start developing the field, a source who works very closely with Iran’s Petroleum Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com last week. “The [Dorra] field could be used by Saudi in its ongoing negotiations with Tehran on greater cooperation between the two in energy matters, in line with what China wants from the two of them,” said the source. “On the other hand, the field could be used for proxy aggressions against Iran, perhaps when Iran organises further attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations via the Houthis,” he concluded.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Russia Get The Support It Needs To Shake Up Central Asia’s Gas Market?
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com