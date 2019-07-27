Chinese LNG Imports See Strong Growth This Summer

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 18 hours 56.20 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 17 hours 63.37 +0.11 +0.17%
Natural Gas 18 hours 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Mars US 18 hours 60.30 +0.48 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
Urals 1 day 62.35 -0.35 -0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.35 +0.45 +0.79%
Natural Gas 18 hours 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.83 -0.34 -0.54%
Murban 1 day 64.65 -0.30 -0.46%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.21 -0.90 -1.63%
Basra Light 1 day 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.07 -0.94 -1.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Girassol 1 day 65.02 -0.35 -0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.98 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 43.52 -0.86 -1.94%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 53.52 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 56.52 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 18 hours 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Peace Sour 18 hours 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 52.02 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 56.92 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 18 hours 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 1 day 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 -0.90 -1.38%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.15 +0.18 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.90 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 9 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 15 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 2 days Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 16 hours ConocoPhillips Bringing Know-How to Vaca Muerta
  • 20 hours Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 1 day Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 22 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 20 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 16 hours Inventory drop 10 mm ! . . but production drops 700k/d to 11.3 mm Hurricane Barry and Exports increase 800K/day.
  • 2 days Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 10 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 2 days Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 2 days U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans

Breaking News:

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Alt Text

IEA: U.S. Will Be The World’s Top LNG Exporter In 2024

The United States will surpass…

Alt Text

U.S. Increases Dominance In Natural Gas, Produces More Than Entire Middle East

In 2018, the U.S. produced…

Alt Text

Is This The Last Bottleneck For Nord Stream 2?

The controversial Nord Stream 2…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese LNG Imports See Strong Growth This Summer

By JLC - Jul 27, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG vessel

China imported 4.53 million mt of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in June 2019, up 14.9% year on year and 10,000 mt or 2.3% month on month, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) shows.

The imports accounted for 60.2% of China’s total natural gas imports, an increase of 5.8 percentage points year on year and 1.6 percentage points month on month.

China’s imports of natural gas in June were 7.52 million mt, up 3.4% year on year and down 40,000 mt or 0.5% month on month. The country imported 2.99 million mt of gaseous natural gas (GNG) in the month, down 10.3% year on year and 140,000 mt or 4.5% month on month.

The import value of natural gas was $3.10 billion in June, up 7.9% year on year, while that of LNG and GNG were $2.01 billion and $1.09 billion, respectively, up 9.7% and 4.8% year on year.

It is calculated that the natural gas import price averaged $412/mt in June, up $4.1/mt or 1.0% month on month, while that of LNG and GNG averaged $443.7/mt and $363.9/mt, respectively, up $0.9/mt or 0.2% and $5.4/mt or 1.5% month on month. Related: Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears

China exported 230,000 mt of GNG in June, up 4.5% year on year and 60,000 mt or 35.3% month on month. The export value was $120 million, up 6.0% year on year, data from GAC shows.

It can be calculated that GNG export price averaged $512.6/mt in June, down $18.1/mt or 3.4% month on month.

From January to June, China accumulatively imported 46.92 million mt of natural gas, up 11.6% year on year, including 28.37 million mt of LNG and 18.55 million mt of PNG, up 19.3% and 1.6% year on year, respectively.

The import value was $21.10 billion in the period, up 27.7% year on year, and that of LNG and PNG were $14.32 billion and $6.78 billion, respectively, up 31.5% and 20.3% year on year.

China exported 1.06 million mt of GNG in total in the first six months of this year, flat year on year, with the export value up 8.0% year on year to $500 million.

By JLC International

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Norway Looks For Bigger Role In European Gas Markets
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

 Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com