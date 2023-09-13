China And U.S. Dominate Global Seaport Trade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.63 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.96 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.47 +0.28 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 -0.057 -2.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.741 +0.013 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.741 +0.013 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 10 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Headline Inflation Up On ‘Huge’ Hike In Energy Prices

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil prices are set to…

The Final Curtain For Incandescent Light Bulbs

The Final Curtain For Incandescent Light Bulbs

The use of incandescent light…

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future

Princeton University researchers have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China And U.S. Dominate Global Seaport Trade

By ZeroHedge - Sep 13, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China leads seaport trade traffic, owning seven of the world's busiest ports and having a container traffic of 263 million TEUs in 2021.
  • The U.S. comes second with notable ports in Los Angeles and New York, contributing to its 61 million TEUs in traffic.
  • Singapore and the United Arab Emirates feature prominently, with Singapore handling the highest shipping tonnage and the UAE ranking seventh in container traffic.
Join Our Community
Seaport

According to the World Bank, global seaport trade traffic reached 841 million TEUs (20-foot container equivalent units) in 2021.

In this infographic, Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes and Winifred Amase use that data to highlight the countries with the highest seaport trade traffic.

China Leads All Seaport Trade Traffic

With a third of the world’s total seaport trade traffic surrounding its many ports, it’s no surprise to see China on top of the list.

In addition to owning seven of the world’s 10 busiest ports, the country also owns close to 100 ports across 63 other countries. This brought the country’s container traffic up to 263 million TEUs in 2021.

In second place is the United States, which saw container traffic of 61 million TEUs. Massive U.S. ports in Los Angeles and New York are some of the busiest ports on the continent.

Asian countries dominated the rest of the top 10 list, taking up seven of the remaining eight spots.

Singapore came in third with 37 million 20-foot container units passing through in 2021. The port handled 599 million tonnes of freight, making it the busiest single port in total shipping tonnage.

The ports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi make the United Arab Emirates a key player in Middle Eastern trade. With a container traffic of 19 million TEUs, the UAE is seventh on the list of nations with the highest seaport traffic in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com