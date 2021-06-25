China Starts Production At Massive Deepwater Gas Field

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 74.05 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins SellBuy 76.01 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 3.496 +0.078 +2.28%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.149 -0.013 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.264 -0.017 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 56 mins 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.264 -0.017 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.85 +0.22 +0.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 72.30 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.70 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.75 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.65 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.55 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.20 +0.22 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.06 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.64 +1.62 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 2 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 4 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Texas Grid Meets Record June Demand

U.S. LNG Exports Set For Another Record High This Year

U.S. LNG Exports Set For Another Record High This Year

U.S. exports of liquefied natural…

Is The Golden Age Of Natural Gas Really Over?

Is The Golden Age Of Natural Gas Really Over?

Just a few years ago,…

Turkey Makes Moves To Become An Energy Hub

Turkey Makes Moves To Become An Energy Hub

Turkey has moved closer to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Starts Production At Massive Deepwater Gas Field

By Irina Slav - Jun 25, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s CNOOC this week started production from the first deepwater gas field it operates fully, Reuters has reported, adding that the field is expected to yield some 4.39 billion cubic meters of natural gas, representing 2 percent of China’s total output.

The Chenhai-1 well was drilled at the Lingshui 17-2 field in the South China Sea and, according to CNOOC, could push its total natural gas production capacity to more than 13 billion cubic meters annually.

The launch of production from the Chenhai-1 well is part of CNOOC’s plan to boost offshore drilling considerably in a bid to increase the share of natural gas in its total output from 21 percent right now to half by 2035.

The plan is part of Beijing’s stated goal to become a net-zero economy by 2060, which, according to a Reuters report, has to include a transition from coal to natural gas first before moving on to renewables.

This embracing of gas as a bridge between coal and renewables is driving a surge in demand for the commodity. Already one of the world’s largest gas importers, China is on its way to this year dethrone Japan as the largest LNG importer. And this dependence on imports does not sit well with decision-makers in Beijing, especially as this year total gas demand is seen rising by 10 percent to 350-356 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, local production is growing but not fast enough. Even so, it added 15 percent during the second half of 2020, according to Fitch Ratings, which also said it expected the trend of strong production growth to continue over the next five years.

China has abundant oil and gas reserves but tapping them is often challenging due to geological reasons, which has so far prevented the country from shrinking its overwhelming dependence on imported oil and gas. Despite this, CNPC earlier this month announced a major discovery in the Tarim Basin, saying reserves were estimated at some 16 billion tons.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Landmark Gas Deal Confirms UAE’s Commitment To U.S.’ Middle East Strategy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com