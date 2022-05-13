Barclays: Russian Gas Halt Would Plunge Euro Below U.S. Dollar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.3 +4.20 +3.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.3 +3.87 +3.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.677 -0.062 -0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.993 +0.076 +1.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.947 +0.156 +4.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 103.3 -1.23 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.947 +0.156 +4.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.2 +0.80 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 42 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

EU Hopes Agreement On Russian Oil Ban Will Be Reached In May

Finland Braces For Russian Gas Cut-Off Ahead Of NATO Decision

Finland Braces For Russian Gas Cut-Off Ahead Of NATO Decision

Finland is prepared that it…

UK Ramps Up LNG Imports, But Consumers Unlikely To See Relief

UK Ramps Up LNG Imports, But Consumers Unlikely To See Relief

The UK is bucking the…

Europe Is Buying Natural Gas At A Premium To Fill Up Its Storage

Europe Is Buying Natural Gas At A Premium To Fill Up Its Storage

Warmer weather forecasts have assisted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Barclays: Russian Gas Halt Would Plunge Euro Below U.S. Dollar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Barclays: weakened Euro could fall below value of U.S. dollar if Russia completely halts gas supplies to Europe.
  • Barclays economists: total loss of Russian gas supplies could do great harm to Eurozone GDP.
  • Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the euro has dipped by around 8 percent and is currently at U.S. $1.03
Join Our Community

The euro could dip below the value of the U.S. dollar as the Eurozone's economy could be hit with rationing if Russia completely stops gas supplies to Europe, according to investment bank Barclays.

"Our economists estimate that a total loss of Russian supplies, combined with rationing of the remainder, could dent euro area GDP by more than 5 percentage points over one year," Barclays' economists wrote in a note carried by Reuters.

Moreover, if Russia stops natural gas supply to Europe, the EUR-USD will fall below parity, the investment bank added.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the euro has dipped by around 8 percent and is currently at $1.03. 

Russia has already stopped gas supply to two EU member states, Poland and Bulgaria, and is reportedly threatening to halt deliveries to Finland, too, over its Scandinavian neighbor's choice to apply for NATO membership.

While some buyers, such as Poland and Bulgaria, refused to pay in rubles for Russian gas, others have started to prepare for that possibility.

Ten more European buyers of Russian gas have opened accounts at Russia's Gazprombank, designated by Vladimir Putin to process the ruble-for-gas payments that he demands from now on, a source close to Gazprom told Bloomberg on Thursday. So far, 20 companies from Europe have already opened accounts at Gazprombank, and 14 others have asked for the paperwork necessary to open such accounts, Bloomberg's source said.

At the same time, Russian gas supply to a Gazprom subsidiary that Germany placed under trusteeship in April has stopped, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Parliament on Thursday.

Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Gazprom's subsidiaries in Europe, banning them from supplying Russian gas.

It's not only Germany and the Eurozone that would be hit if Russian gas is stopped.

Economies in central and southeastern Europe, the western Balkans, North Africa, and Central Asia could see their post-COVID recovery endangered if Russian gas supply is further disrupted, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in a new report earlier this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Ramps Up LNG Imports, But Consumers Unlikely To See Relief
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump
OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil
Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com