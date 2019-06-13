America’s Most Important Natural Gas Export Market

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.08 -0.20 -0.38%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.31 +1.34 +2.23%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.337 +0.012 +0.52%
Mars US 41 mins 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
Urals 19 hours 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.67 -2.37 -4.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.337 +0.012 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 19 hours 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 19 hours 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.01 -1.55 -2.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 35.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 39.19 -1.13 -2.80%
Canadian Condensate 111 days 47.89 -2.13 -4.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 51.59 -2.13 -3.97%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 45.39 -0.93 -2.01%
Peace Sour 2 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Peace Sour 2 hours 43.39 -0.88 -1.99%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 47.89 -1.38 -2.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 51.39 -0.93 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 hours 45.89 -1.13 -2.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.53 -2.30 -3.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 19 hours 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.16 -0.84 -1.31%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 -2.00 -4.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.27 -2.13 -3.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 1 hour Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 2 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 11 hours Debunking Anti-Oil Sands Propaganda
  • 9 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 9 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 3 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 3 hours Gas Demand Set to Keep Rising
  • 3 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 12 hours Domino Effect: Chinese Auto Sales Post Worst-Ever Monthly Decline As Trade War Intensifies
  • 12 hours EAI and API can’t get their numbers together??
  • 12 hours Plants are Dying
  • 8 hours The 97% Fallicy in Climate Change Science

Breaking News:

Canada May Have To Raise Carbon Tax To Meet Paris Climate Goals

Alt Text

China's Biggest Weapon In The Trade War

As China weighs the possibility…

Alt Text

New Infrastructure Could Spur Gas Demand Boost In China

China announced in March it…

Alt Text

This Troubled Nation Just Made A Critical Gas Discovery

Algeria has made a critical…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

America’s Most Important Natural Gas Export Market

By Robert Rapier - Jun 13, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Pipeline

Recently the Trump Administration announced plans to impose a 5 percent tax on all goods imported from Mexico unless “the illegal migration crisis is alleviated.” These tariffs would potentially rise to 25 percent by October.

Many business groups immediately came out against the idea. Neil Bradley, chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said “Imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico is exactly the wrong move. These tariffs will be paid by American families and businesses without doing a thing to solve the very real problems at the border.”

Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, who has seen farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs in our trade war with China, blasted the idea, stating that “trade policy and border security are separate issues. This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent.”

Whenever implementing new policies, the risk of unintended consequences is always present. This means that there can be potential outcomes that are not foreseen by a change in policy. In some cases, new policies have led to worse outcomes because of unintended consequences.

We have already seen this with the trade war with China. After raising tariffs on Chinese goods, China retaliated by raising tariffs on many U.S. goods, including agricultural products. Farmers have been hit hard by this change of policies, which is why Senator Grassley is so sensitive about the issue.

That long preamble brings me to my point, which is the potential impact on our most important natural gas export market.

U.S. natural gas production has surged as a consequence of the shale revolution. After hitting the lowest point in decades in 2005, U.S. natural gas production has risen nearly every year since. Along the way, the U.S. became the world’s top natural gas producer. In 2018, U.S. natural gas production was 73 percent higher than in 2005. Related: Climate Change Could Trigger Global Financial Crisis

There have been many consequences of this boom. One is that carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. declined by more than any other country over the past decade, largely a result of utilities switching from coal to natural gas. Low natural gas prices benefited consumers, and many industries took advantage by locating new manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

Another consequence is that U.S. export trade in natural gas skyrocketed. In 2005, the U.S. exported about 700 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas, primarily to Canada and Mexico by pipeline. By 2018, total natural gas exports had increased by a factor of five to 3.6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf).

Most of this growth was in exports to Mexico, which imported 1.7 Tcf of U.S. natural gas in 2018. This is a far greater total than for any other country, and is in fact more than all liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to all countries.

(Click to enlarge)

Natural gas exports to Mexico

To put this number into perspective, pipeline exports to Mexico are now equivalent to 5.2 percent of total U.S. natural gas production. These exports are a boon to U.S. natural gas producers, as well as pipeline companies that are building out the pipeline infrastructure to move the gas south of the border.

Natural gas demand in Mexico is projected to continuing growing, as a result of new electrical generation capacity additions. That demand will be primarily satisfied by more imports from the U.S. That is, unless Mexico retaliates and natural gas producers end up paying the sort of price U.S. farmers have paid as casualties in a trade war.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Pushes Back Against “Freedom Gas”
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com