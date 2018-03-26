Oil Rig Competition Flares Up Amid Permian Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.74 +0.19 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.66 +0.14 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.677 +0.020 +0.75%
Mars US 5 hours 64.75 -0.08 -0.12%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
Urals 22 hours 67.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Bonny Light 22 hours 70.01 -0.20 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.30 +0.86 +1.50%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.677 +0.020 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 65.53 +0.55 +0.85%
Murban 22 hours 69.18 +0.65 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.86 -0.46 -0.70%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.43 -0.23 -0.33%
Bonny Light 22 hours 70.01 -0.20 -0.28%
Bonny Light 22 hours 70.01 -0.20 -0.28%
Girassol 22 hours 69.71 -0.20 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 44.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.38 +1.58 +4.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.48 +1.58 +2.33%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.13 +1.58 +2.45%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.08 +1.58 +2.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.38 +1.58 +2.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.38 +1.58 +2.44%
Central Alberta 4 days 59.13 +1.58 +2.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.09 -0.85 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.50 -0.33 -0.55%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.45 -0.33 -0.52%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.45 -0.33 -0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.00 -0.33 -0.53%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +1.75 +3.21%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.64 +1.58 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Does US power grid need defense?
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 10 hours Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 5 hours Nabors Drilling
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 3 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 4 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 12 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 13 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 2 days Canada Bent On Ruining Its Oil Industry
  • 8 hours Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 3 days Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 9 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 7 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 8 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030

Breaking News:

Has Ford Run Out Of Gas In China?

Alt Text

What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

President Trump is set to…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

The oil rig count rebounded…

Alt Text

How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

OPEC has finally admitted that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rig Competition Flares Up Amid Permian Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT rig

Surging U.S. oil production on the one hand, and the exploration and production companies’ focus on keeping costs in check on the other, have prompted drilling rig makers to shift their technology offering to solutions for increased productivity.

The largest U.S. rig fleet owners and operators are looking to secure contracts as the U.S. oil rig count continues to increase, which, as of last week, stood at 804 active oil rigs—up by 152 rigs compared to this time last year. So far in 2018, the oil and gas rig count in the United States has increased by 71 rigs.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV), for example, is offering upgrade kits for some of its rigs that are already in the field. The upgrade kit extends lifecycle and utilization of existing iron roughneck and increases torque magnitude to meet the emerging rig application demands associated with longer lateral wells, according to NOV. And it’s this very kind of efficiency improvement that may separate the winners from the losers.

If the downturn taught drillers nothing else, it taught them to tighten their belts—to squeeze every last drop from what they already have. Gone are the loosey-goosey days of $100 oil. Drilling longer laterals is one of those ways that U.S. companies use to squeeze more oil from the rocks, by supersizing fracking, alongside with using more frac sand.

A 15-percent increase in the length of laterals last year was a significant driver for super-spec rig demand, Helmerich & Payne said in January, noting that it expects this trend to continue.

“H&P has over 40% of the active super-spec rigs and with that portion of the industry fleet fully utilized we believe pricing should continue to improve. We also have a significant advantage for future growth as we have roughly half of the 200 to 250 upgradeable rigs available in the U.S. market today that could be readily upgraded to super-spec capacity,” President and CEO John Lindsay said. Related: China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

Helmerich & Payne has also acquired digital drilling solutions providers Motive Drilling Technologies and MagVAR, and expects demand for their offerings to rise as the importance of wellbore accuracy grows with longer laterals and tighter well spacing.

The rig providers are increasingly using and offering digital solutions, data analytics, and advanced computing to win more customers as U.S. drilling activity and production is expected to continue to grow, at least in the next few years.

Oilfield rigs and services provider Patterson-UTI Energy, for example, said last month that it had bought directional drilling analytics company Superior QC—a provider of software used to improve the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement.

Nabors Industries reported an increased rig fleet in U.S. land drilling for 2017 with increasing margins, and expects the rig market to continue to improve in the coming quarters. Nabors bought last year Norway-based Robotic Drilling Systems AS, a provider of automated tubular and tool handling equipment.

“The robotics and rotary steerable operations are still in the product development stages but are expected to see improving results in 2018 as they enter the commercialization phase of their principal products,” Nabors said at the end of February.

Related: Man-Made ‘Magma’ Could Plug Leaking Abandoned Oil Wells

According to Wood Mackenzie, the pace of U.S. tight oil production growth in the coming years will depend on how drillers and oilfield service providers can overcome the ‘geology vs. technology’ constraints. The next few years will show if technological achievements can help companies to extract more oil cost-effectively from areas outside the sweetest spots in the Permian and other main U.S. shale plays.

For example, technologies to make microfractures to get to the most productive zones of the rock, as well as digitalization that will help all fracking stages from planning to execution, will be the main drivers that could boost production growth, Wood Mackenzie’s Lower 48 Upstream Research Director Jonathan Garrett said. On the flip side, there is a risk that wells too close to one another could produce more water or show a massive drop of pressure. Overall, WoodMac sees the Permian and U.S. tight oil peaking somewhere in the middle of the next decade.

Until that peak comes, U.S. production will continue to grow, and rig makers and owners will try to seize the opportunities to grow their U.S. land fleets, day rate incomes, and profit margins.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Uzbekistan Looks To Export Electricity To Afghanistan

Next Post

Trump Looks To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

What Trump’s Tariffs Mean For Global Oil And Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com