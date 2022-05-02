Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Gas Production Slows At The Worst Possible Time

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The lack of a sufficient pipeline network is causing natural gas production in America’s most prolific regions to decline.
  • Natural gas prices have increased by approximately 50% since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, yet some producers have been unable to take advantage of the rise.
  • The pipeline shortage in Appalachia and West Texas could cause natural gas prices to climb even higher.
Growth in natural gas production in the biggest producing regions in the United States is on the decline due to the lack of sufficient pipeline network, as prices soar at home alongside a major uptick in LNG exports destined for gas-thirsty Europe. 

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, U.S. natural gas prices have increased approximately 50%, Reuters reports, and producers in Appalachia and West Texas are now struggling with a shortage of pipelines to move product to market 

Appalachia accounted for 37% of total U.S. gas production, while West Texas accounted for another 19%, Reuters said, citing a warning by Bank of America analysts that Appalachia was nearing the limits of its takeaway capacity, heralding a potential halt to production growth.

In West Texas, home of the Permian shale play, pipelines are also filling up quickly, according to Reuters.

The pipeline shortage could lead to even higher prices for natural gas, which topped $7 per million British thermal units on the spot market at the end of last month. May futures also expired at a price above $7 per mmBtu, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported last week. Natural gas prices stood at $7.250 at the time of writing (8:18am EST).

 

The timing of this pipeline shortage comes as Europe is seeking alternatives to Russian gas, with U.S. LNG the preferred replacement. Currently, the U.S. has the capacity to export 9.8 billion cu ft daily, according to Reuters, while Europe’s largest economies import Russian gas at a rate of 18.3 billion cu ft daily. Pandemic demand recovery for natural gas, inflation and energy shortages at home will affect American consumers. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

