Greece And Bulgaria Plan New LNG Terminal To Cut Russian Gas Reliance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.7 -2.48 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 105.2 -2.38 -2.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.915 +0.440 +5.89%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.082 -0.123 -2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.482 -0.028 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 103.7 +0.48 +0.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.482 -0.028 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 155 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +0.37 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.07 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 105.6 +0.48 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 103.5 +0.48 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 102.7 +0.48 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 100.9 +0.48 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 112.0 -0.50 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 95.00 -0.50 -0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.7 +0.33 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 18 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 19 mins Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Analysts Expect Crude Inventories To Fall Again This Week

3 Stocks To Watch In The U.S. LNG Bonanza

3 Stocks To Watch In The U.S. LNG Bonanza

Europe's LNG demand has skyrocketed…

Europe’s Gas Prices Rise As Wind Speeds Fall

Europe’s Gas Prices Rise As Wind Speeds Fall

Benchmark European natural gas prices…

High LNG Prices Are Here To Stay

High LNG Prices Are Here To Stay

As the West races to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Greece And Bulgaria Plan New LNG Terminal To Cut Russian Gas Reliance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 03, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Greece and Bulgaria started the construction of a new LNG import terminal.
  • The novel LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis is aimed at diversifying supply and cutting reliance on Russian gas imports.
  • Last week, Gazprom stopped gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria.
Join Our Community

The leaders of Bulgaria and Greece launched on Tuesday the construction of an LNG import terminal near the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis, aimed at diversifying supply to southeast Europe and cutting its heavy reliance on Russian gas.   

The LNG terminal, expected to start operations towards the end of next year, would triple Greece’s regasification capacity, Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the ceremony attended by the prime ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, the president of Serbia, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. 

Last week, Gazprom stopped gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, saying supply was cut off “due to absence of payments in rubles.” 

In Bulgaria's case, Bulgaria is required to pay in U.S. dollars for Russian gas under its contract with Gazprom, and Russia's demand for payment in rubles is a breach of that contract and adds risks to the buyer, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said last week.

“It is clear that in the current war in Ukraine, Russia uses natural gas as a political and economic weapon,” Nikolov added, noting that Bulgaria will not negotiate under pressure. 

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said last week that he had discussed the situation with his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis and that Bulgaria and Greece would continue to work with its neighbor towards energy security and diversification, which is of strategic importance to both countries and the region. Bulgaria and Greece are confident that the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a pipeline to diversify gas supply away from Russia, will be completed on time this summer, Petkov added. 

At today’s ceremony, Petkov said that the Kremlin’s economic blackmail would fail following the united response of the EU to the halt of Russian gas deliveries to two of its member states. 

“United, we can counter the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the unprecedented pressure from Russia via the stoppage of gas deliveries,” Petkov said. The LNG terminal is not only an energy but also a geopolitical project that will change the energy map of the entire region, Bulgaria’s PM said. 

Charles Michel, for his part, commented on Twitter:

“We will end our dependence on Russian fossil fuels. This new #LNG terminal is a geopolitical investment. It will help free South East Europe from the weaponisation of gas supply by #Russia.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com