World’s Top Commodities Exchange To Launch Lithium Futures

Fastmarkets’ price reflects the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) spot price in China, Japan and South Korea, where the majority of battery manufacturing capacity is concentrated today.

Allowing lithium to trade freely on an exchange is expected to make the price setting for lithium more transparent. Until now, market participants relied on assessments from commodities-data trackers such as Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, S&P Global Platts and Fastmarkets itself.

“Demand for key battery metals like Lithium and cobalt continues to accelerate as economies invest in lower carbon alternatives for the transportation sector,” Young-Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group, said in a statement.

“CME Group is the destination for managing global metals risk, and the new lithium futures will provide our customers with another tool for managing the price risks associated with the manufacturing of electric vehicles.”

Choosing lithium hydroxide indicates that CME is betting on a shift by automakers toward longer-range batteries that harness the compound. Lithium carbonate, in contrast, is used in cheaper batteries.

The new lithium market comes as the International Energy Agency recently reported that 2.1 million electric vehicles were sold last year, up 40% from 2019 sales. Demand for EVs is expected to continue to grow, with many car manufacturers including General Motors, Mercedes Benz and Ford pledging to introduce new electric models over the next decade to help meet carbon-neutral targets.

By Mining.com

