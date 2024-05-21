Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.38 -0.42 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.20 -0.51 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.741 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 -0.014 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 200 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 -0.014 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.46 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.86 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 903 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.46 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.96 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 356 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 66.10 -0.28 -0.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.45 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.70 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.80 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 72.50 -0.28 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.50 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.55 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.50 -0.28 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.90 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.29 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.75 +0.69 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.29 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 7 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 2 days A question...
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Americans Set for Near-Record Summer Road Trips as Gasoline Prices Fall

Anglo American Investors Open to a Takeover if the BHP Deal Is Simplified

Anglo American Investors Open to a Takeover if the BHP Deal Is Simplified

Major investors in Anglo American…

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil prices have been rangebound…

Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

The recent surge in copper…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

By RFE/RL staff - May 21, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, sending shock waves across the region.
  • Ultimately, Iran’s strategic direction is set by the supreme leader, meaning that the president’s influence is limited.
  • Raisi was an ultraconservative leader who was seen by many as the likely successor to Khamenei, his death could set off a power struggle among other hard-liners.
Iran

The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has sent shock waves around the Islamic Republic and the region.

But Raisi's death is not expected to bring major changes to Tehran's domestic and foreign policies, analysts say.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all major state affairs, and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are the key centers of power in Iran, where the president's authority is limited.

"The death of Raisi, in itself, will not cause a significant shift in Iran's policies," said Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. "After all, the president is the second in command in the power hierarchy of the Islamic republic, and strategic directions are set by the supreme leader."

As president, Raisi oversaw a brutal crackdown on antiestablishment protests in 2022 and the tightening of the country's morality laws.

The real significance of the ultraconservative Raisi's death, experts say, is that it could set off a power struggle among the country's hard-liners.

The demise of Raisi, who was widely tipped to become the next supreme leader, could also complicate Khamenei's succession plans.

Raisi, a former judiciary chief, was a longtime protege of Khamenei, who was believed to be grooming him as his successor.

Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the London-based Chatham House, said Raisi "fit the bill" to take over from Khamenei and even modeled his life on the 85-year-old supreme leader.

"[Raisi] was a loyal functionary willing to do the bidding of the supreme leader through multiple institutions," she said. "There are no obvious candidates that can tick a lot of boxes."

Raisi's death has left a vacancy to fill. Elections must be held within 50 days, according to Iranian law, leaving the clerical establishment scrambling to find a suitable replacement.

The early front-runners are speaker of parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

Azizi said the next president could have "significant influence over the overall trajectory" of Khamenei's succession.

"As a result, this is going to lead to heightened intra-conservative competition to [become president]," he added.

Ali Vaez, the director of the Iran Project at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, said the upcoming election offers an opportunity for the clerical establishment to "pursue a different course" by allowing a relatively competitive vote.

In 2021, Raisi won the presidential election by a landslide, in a vote that was widely seen as rigged. His victory consolidated the power of hard-liners, who assumed control of all three branches of government.

"But I suspect that the regime is dedicating all its efforts to preparing for a succession after Khamenei, striving to create homogeneous conditions at the top of the power pyramid, and not allowing any rivals into this circle," Vaez told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.

International Relations

Raisi’s death is unlikely to have any impact on the deepening ties between Iran and Russia, a relationship that has increasingly worried the West, analysts say.

Iran has supplied thousands of drones to Russia following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Iranian unmanned aircraft, known as the Shahed, has played a key role in the 27-month war, allowing Russia to devastate Ukrainian cities at a distance, including destroying critical infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is unlikely that anything will change in relations between Russia and Iran. At least if a conservative remains president,” Ilia Kusa, an analyst at the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Institute of the Future, said on Facebook.

"The situational partnership between Russia and Iran is tied not so much to one person as to the international situation, poor relations with the West, and close ties at different levels," he said.

As for U.S.-Iranian relations, which have been tense for decades, the Biden administration does not expect any transformation with Raisi's death.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on May 20 that when it comes to Iranian policy, it is Khamenei who “calls the shots,” not the president.

“So we don't anticipate any change in Iranian behavior. And therefore the Iranians should not expect any change in American behavior when it comes to holding them accountable,” Kirby said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

4 Bitcoin Trends to Watch in 2024 

Next Post

Demand Concerns Drive Bearish Sentiment in Oil Markets
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com