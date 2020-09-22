Will The Resurgence Of COVID In Europe Boost Gold Prices?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 39.55 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 41.72 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 1.839 +0.005 +0.27%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 39.80 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.49 -1.49 -3.47%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 42.95 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.26 -1.71 -4.39%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 1.839 +0.005 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.10 -0.45 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 41.52 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 39.74 +0.60 +1.53%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 43.68 +0.45 +1.04%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 40.70 +0.61 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.67 +0.67 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.49 -1.49 -3.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 31.29 -1.78 -5.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.54 -1.78 -4.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 39.94 -1.78 -4.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 36.29 -1.78 -4.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 35.24 -1.78 -4.81%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.24 -1.78 -4.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.04 -1.78 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 38.04 -1.53 -3.87%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.19 -1.78 -4.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 36.25 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 30.00 +0.25 +0.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.55 +0.29 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.50 +0.29 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.50 +0.29 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 36.25 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.75 -5.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.05 -1.80 -3.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 7 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 15 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 21 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 19 hours Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 22 hours .
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 8 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 7 hours .
  • 3 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 days Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie

Breaking News:

Oil Holds Gains As Large Gasoline Draw Offsets Crude Build

WTI Rallies 10% In Bullish Week For Oil

WTI Rallies 10% In Bullish Week For Oil

WTI crude oil is set…

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies

Oil nations are taking on…

Goldman Sachs Made $100 Million Off Tesla Trades This Year

Goldman Sachs Made $100 Million Off Tesla Trades This Year

Major financial institutions seem to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Siero? is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will The Resurgence Of COVID In Europe Boost Gold Prices?

By Arkadiusz Sieron - Sep 22, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of new daily infections in Europe is rapidly increasing, even reaching new heights in several countries. That is just another reminder that the second wave in fall or winter is upon us.  Yes, I know. You are all fed up reading about the coronavirus. And yet, the coronavirus is not fed up with spreading around the globe. The number of new daily infections keeps going up, as the chart below shows. 

Most significantly, the coronavirus cases are in a dramatic rise across Europe. The weekly cases have now exceeded the reported levels when the pandemic first peaked in Europe back in March. Furthermore, the number of new daily infections has also reached record highs in several countries, such as Spain or France, as shown in the chart below. 

Without a doubt, the improved testing procedures justify a segment of the infections‘ rise – but only a part. The death toll is now significantly lower than it was in spring, as the virus started spreading among the younger part of the population, while the healthcare systems are now better armed to handle the epidemic. But still, the WHO warns us that changes will happen as the winter approaches.

Therefore, if the virus became the new “normal” and people somehow stopped fearing it, that does not mean that the new virus stopped infecting people and influencing economies. Targeted lockdowns and restrictions are already returning across the continent to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Related: The Tipping Point For Mass EV Adoption

Hence, even though the gloomiest projections are not yet materialized, and the Fed even revised its economic growth forecast for 2020, the resurgence in new COVID-19 cases across Europe is a harsh reminder that the pandemic is not over yet. With that being said, in the upcoming months ahead, if the case count continues to rise worldwide, the global economic recovery could slow down.

Of course, there are reasons to be optimistic as well, as better therapeutics, rapid tests, and vaccines are on the horizon. However, the hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine will soon be widely available and solve all the problems are way too optimistic. As Sarah Zhang explains in “The Atlantic”

A vaccine, when it is available, will mark only the beginning of a long, slow ramp down. And how long that ramp down takes will depend on the efficacy of a vaccine, the success in delivering hundreds of millions of doses, and the willingness of people to get it at all.

Indeed, billions of vaccine production and distribution across the world will take months, if not years. Moreover, people may still refuse to get vaccinated, given the fact that 20 percent of Americans have already said that they will not take the vaccine, while another 30 percent is unsure, which indicates that the vaccine might not provide the society with the herd immunity. 

Implications for Gold

So, how does the new coronavirus developments affect the gold market? Well, the coronavirus no longer generates fears and panicking of massive magnitudes as it did in spring. Therefore, the rising number of cases in Europe doesn’t significantly affect the price of gold. However, the resurgence of patients in Europe is a brutal reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and that the second wave is only a couple of months away. 

We believe that such a second wave would be positive for gold prices. However, it should include the US as well, as the resurgence in cases limited to Europe could strengthen the greenback against the euro and gold, neutralizing the increased safe-haven demand for the yellow metal.

If the second wave occurs, it should be bullish for gold not only because of the resulting economic slowdown and increased uncertainty but also because of the new stimulus programs that would probably be announced by both by the central banks and the governments. 

You see, just like drug addicts are desperate for the next dose, the markets are always after more liquidity. It’s enough to say that the recent dovish FOMC statement accompanied by fresh dot-plot and Powell’s press conference was considered as disappointing by investors and not dovish enough. Both equities and gold declined in response to the Fed’s announcement. This is because the central bank did not offer fresh policy measurements and did not expand its quantitative easing program. 

But don’t worry – a new stimulus is just a matter of time. The Fed may not care about the gold, but it won’t leave Wall Street in need. Gold will benefit from such a noble heart of the American central bank.

By Arkadiusz Sieron via Sunshine Profits 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia’s Security Crisis Deals Another Blow To Its Oil Industry

Next Post

Will Jet Fuel Demand Ever Recover?
Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Siero? is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble

Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com