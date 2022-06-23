Will Soaring Lithium Prices Spark Demand Destruction?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 4 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 hours Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 326 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Despite its pledges to go…

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

Increasing demand for electric vehicles…

Russia’s Revenues From Gas Still High Despite Supply Cuts To Europe

Russia’s Revenues From Gas Still High Despite Supply Cuts To Europe

Russia is to be earning…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Will Soaring Lithium Prices Spark Demand Destruction?

By Irina Slav - Jun 23, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Lithium prices rose by over 400 percent last year and they are showing no sign of falling anytime soon.
  • Tesla has raised the prices of its cars several times this year, with Elon Musk pointing to raw material prices as one of the key reasons.
  • One major problem for lithium markets is the pricing model, there is no futures market which means spot prices are soaring but do not represent most lithium that is being sold.
While everyone has been watching the price of oil and how high it might go, one other commodity that is now considered critical for our future has been on a much stronger rally. Last year, lithium prices rose by some 400 percent and are still rising. Some analysts expect them to peak this year, but with supply slow to respond to robust demand, that peak is far from certain. And this may slow down the energy transition that many governments are eager to help along.

Tesla has raised the prices of its car several times since the start of the year. While the company does not normally announce reasons for the price hikes, CEO Elon Musk this month complained about raw material prices and supply chain shortages.

In an interview with a Tesla owners group, Musk said, "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now," adding that he was worried about how Tesla would keep these factories running without going bankrupt.

Raw material inflation is ubiquitous right now, but in some commodities, it is a lot more pronounced, and lithium is one of them. According to a Wall Street Journal report from this week, one big reason may be the pricing model for lithium.

Spot prices for the most popular forms of lithium—lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide—have risen fivefold over the past 12 months, the WSJ's Stephen Wilmot wrote. Yet this has not attracted as much attention as the oil price rally, which, in absolute terms, was a lot more modest, because there isn't much of a spot market for lithium. And this, Wilmot argued, may be part of the reason why lithium producers are not in a rush to boost supply in response to strong demand from EV makers.

Now, most lithium is sold directly by producers to consumers such as carmakers at fixed prices far below those on the spot market, Wilmot explains, but a growing number of contracts are now being indexed to the lithium spot market to reflect differences in volumes or in quality. The next step: a futures market.

Related: Russian Refinery On Fire After Kamikaze Drone Strike

A futures market would mean lithium trading has evolved and matured. It would mean there is enough stable demand for lithium to ensure future purchases in volumes big enough to merit mining expansions and new developments, theoretically. Yet a futures market would also need benchmarks, and this may be tricky. Because the biggest lithium market right now is China.

There is also the factor of time. Mature markets do not happen overnight, even when demand for the commodity—or specialty chemical, as Albermarle, for instance, likes to call lithium—is as great as the demand for lithium right now. And then, it will take time for supply to catch up after that market evolves.

Goldman Sachs last month sparked outrage by calling an end to the bull market in lithium, saying that there has been a "fundamental mispricing [that] has in turn generated an outsized supply response well ahead of the demand trend." In other words, Goldman is arguing that supply is already greater than demand.

Naturally, this prompted reactions, among them a note by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a firm that tracks and reports specifically on battery minerals. Among fundamental reasons, such as quality issues with much of the available lithium and geological challenges for new supply, Benchmark also made a note about prices.

"There is no single lithium price," the agency wrote this month, as quoted by Mining.com, explaining that the fact most lithium trading is done under fixed contracts while there's a spot market operating in parallel means it will be a while before spot prices and fixed-term prices begin to converge. Until that happens, the imbalance between supply and demand will likely remain considerable.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

