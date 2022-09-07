Will Electric Boats Ever Go Mainstream?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.90 -4.98 -5.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.84 -4.99 -5.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.99 -3.41 -3.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.794 -0.351 -4.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.302 -0.114 -4.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.302 -0.114 -4.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.69 -0.29 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 96.31 -0.61 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.37 -2.32 -2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 282 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.32 -2.58 -2.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 -3.28 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.09 +0.29 +0.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.63 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 89.03 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 87.28 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 84.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 82.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 80.73 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Political Turmoil Weighs On London Markets

Is Iraq An Underappreciated Risk In Oil Markets?

Is Iraq An Underappreciated Risk In Oil Markets?

Historically, Iraq’s oil industry has…

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

The European Union is scrambling…

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

European energy companies are facing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Electric Boats Ever Go Mainstream?

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 07, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • While the electric car is undoubtedly the darling of the electric vehicle industry, it is by no means the only vehicle that engineers are determined to electrify.
  • The electric boat industry got a boost last month when EV producer Polestar announced it would be providing battery and charging systems to Candela, an electric boat company.
  • In the UK, Brittany Ferries is planning to develop the largest hybrid vessel ever built by 2024, demonstrating that it isn’t only smaller boats considering electrification.
Join Our Community

As electric cars become one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, the electrification of other vehicles is not far behind. While electric cars get most of the public attention, due to the imminent move away from fossil fuel-powered cars, several companies around the globe are pumping funds into other electric vehicles. We could soon see high-tech electric boats on our waters, opening the potential for other battery innovations. 

Last month, Swedish luxury electric vehicle (EV) producer Polestar announced that it would be providing battery and charging systems to electric boat company Candela under a multi-year agreement. Not only would this provide an innovative new way of powering boats with green energy, but Candela’s design also introduces the idea of a “flying boat” through its ingenious hydrofoil technology. 

Candela, founded in 2014, uses hydrofoils to lift the boat’s hull out of the water when moving, giving the appearance that it’s flying. Its zero-emissions C-8 and P-8 Voyager can travel at the high speed of 30 knots, or around 34.5 miles per hour, using this technology. It also claims the mechanism can reduce the boat’s energy usage by up to 80 percent

For Candela, partnering with Polestar opens a world of opportunity. In an announcement, it stated that the deal allows it to “tap into state-of-the-art automotive battery technology and scale up production”. The firm also emphasized the “prohibitively high cost of marine batteries for electric boats” previously on the market, suggesting that manufacturers had to rely on smaller, boutique vendors of marine battery packs, and “scarcity and high unit costs of these packs are two factors that have prevented electric boats from achieving parity with ICE vessels.” 

Meanwhile, Polestar said that this was just the start of a “broader intended partnership”, adding that the company is “committed to exploring further opportunities for future collaboration.”

Unlike the electric car industry, electric boat technology is in its nascent stage. Only the mass production of thousands of electrified boats will make them more cost-efficient and lead to the technological innovations required to help the vehicle become mainstream. Candela hopes this partnership will make it the first company to be able to achieve this level of industry development. 

The electrification of water vessels is no new idea, but due to a lack of demand and several other challenges such as the high cost of batteries, little progress has been made so far. In 2020, OXIS Energy announced a $5 million contract with Singapore’s Yachts de Luxe (YdL) to build the world’s first-ever, lithium-sulfur battery-powered luxury boat. It planned to use a 400-kWh battery, with a range of 70-100 nautical miles (130-185 km). But by 2021, OXIS was facing bankruptcy due to a lack of investment required to further product development.  

Thanks to the dramatic rise of the EV market, with market revenues of $105 billion in 2021 and a CAGR of 19 percent, interest in the electrification of boats and other vehicles could be picking up. In 2023, Amsterdam will hold The International Exhibition of Electric and Hybrid Marine Charging and Propulsion Technologies and Components, the “world’s only international conference exclusively dedicated to electric and hybrid marine propulsion systems, charging solutions, technologies and components.” It will showcase the latest innovations in electric and hybrid boating technologies, with 40 experts presenting technical papers on the development of the electric boat industry. 

And it’s not just a niche market, with major passenger ferry companies planning to electrify services. Brittany Ferries, which connects the U.K. with France, is planning to develop the largest hybrid vessel ever built by 2024. The company aims to construct a boat with a battery capacity of 11.5 MW-hours, making it “approximately double that typically used for hybrid propulsion in marine vessels.” 

The ferry will run from liquefied natural gas and/or battery power, making it more environmentally friendly. Brittany Ferries intends to roll out three hybrid ships, currently being built by Stena RoRo and incorporating battery technology from Finnish company Wärtsilä. Hakan Agnevall, the CEO of Wartsila, stated “The extensive battery size will allow the vessels to operate with full power, using both propellers and all thrusters to manoeuvre emissions-free in and out of ports, even in bad weather.”

And in the U.K., the government is thinking of ways to encourage greater vehicle electrification through schemes such as ‘electrifying the broads’ (ETB). As part of its aim to phase out the production of fossil fuel-powered vessels by 2050, the ETB partnership group comprises several companies including RenEnergy, the Broads Authority, Net Zero East, Norfolk Broads Direct, and Hethel Innovation. The organization will support research and development to decarbonize the propulsion of the most polluting cruising vessels as well as electric charging infrastructure across U.K. waters. 

While the electrification of boats is in its nascent phase, as EVs become more popular and battery technology continues to improve and decrease in price, interest in the sector is gradually increasing. With several transport companies aiming to shift to greener practices, we could well see mainstream electric boats, ferries, and ships within the next few decades.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Capitulates On Global Recession Fears
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe
“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com