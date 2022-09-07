Oil Capitulates On Global Recession Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.41 -4.47 -5.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.53 -4.30 -4.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.99 -3.41 -3.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.891 -0.254 -3.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 -0.106 -4.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 -0.106 -4.37%

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.69 -0.29 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 96.31 -0.61 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.37 -2.32 -2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 281 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.32 -2.58 -2.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 -3.28 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.09 +0.29 +0.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.63 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.03 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.28 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 80.73 +0.01 +0.01%

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Ukraine Says It Can Help Europe Curb Gas Prices

Europe's Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A 'Ponzi Scheme'

The European Union is scrambling…

Britain's New Prime Minister Has A $150 Billion Plan To Freeze Energy Bills

Liz Truss, Britain's new Prime…

Russian Resistance Makes OPEC+ Production Cut Unlikely

Russia is apparently against an…

Oil Capitulates On Global Recession Fears

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 07, 2022, 11:53 AM CDT
  • Crude prices fell nearly 5% on Wednesday morning as recession fears continue to dominate the narrative.
  • Oanda senior market analyst Ed Moya: Energy traders appear to be skeptical of any rallies as they digest a plethora of global economic challenges.
  • On Tuesday, more lockdown orders were handed down in Guiyang, and a lockdown in the tech hub of Chengdu was extended. 
Breaking through new technical levels, Brent crude has plummeted nearly 4.6%, below $90, and WTI has plunged to $82, shedding over 5%, as fears of global recession appear to be driving the oil markets into a longer-term spiral downwards. 

As of 12:40 p.m. EST, Brent crude is trading down 4.57% at $88.59 per barrel for a $4.24 change on the day. WTI was trading down 5.01% at $82.53, for a change on the day of $4.35. 

There are no breaking developments driving prices downward, and no new data releases that would normally weigh on oil prices. Any rally in oil prices now is treated with skepticism by traders, rendering upswings brief. 

“Energy traders appear to be skeptical of any rallies as they digest a plethora of global economic challenges, a wrath of uncertainty to supplies, and looming crude demand destruction fears,” Oanda senior market analyst Ed Moya told Bloomberg.

Chinese demand concerns continue to put downward pressure on markets. 

Demand outlook remains a bearish weight on oil prices with China, the largest crude importer in the world, maintaining its zero-COVID lockdown policy that now has some 65 million people under a restricted movement regime.

On Tuesday, more lockdown orders were handed down in Guiyang, and a lockdown in the tech hub of Chengdu was extended. 

Additionally, China’s crude oil imports in August were 1.1 million bpd lower than the year-ago period and its exports were lower than expected, according to energy analytics provider OilX.

Likewise, OPEC+’s symbolic 100,000 bpd production cut for October led to a very temporary rally in oil prices earlier this week. As soon as the market digested the symbolism and returned to fundamentals, oil prices resumed bearish activity. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

