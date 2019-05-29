Will China Cutoff Rare Earth Exports?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.21 +0.40 +0.68%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.12 +0.25 +0.37%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.617 -0.007 -0.27%
Mars US 6 hours 64.01 -0.33 -0.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 66.90 +0.76 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 24 hours 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.58 +1.16 +1.92%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.617 -0.007 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 67.18 -1.32 -1.93%
Murban 24 hours 68.44 -1.07 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 60.80 -1.32 -2.12%
Basra Light 24 hours 69.22 -0.88 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 68.80 -1.21 -1.73%
Bonny Light 24 hours 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Bonny Light 24 hours 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Girassol 24 hours 69.01 -1.02 -1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 40.33 +0.10 +0.25%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 39.34 -1.79 -4.35%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 55.89 +0.51 +0.92%
Premium Synthetic 7 hours 59.59 +0.51 +0.86%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 50.79 -0.34 -0.66%
Peace Sour 7 hours 46.39 -2.24 -4.61%
Peace Sour 7 hours 46.39 -2.24 -4.61%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 54.14 +0.51 +0.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 57.64 +0.51 +0.89%
Central Alberta 7 hours 49.64 -0.49 -0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.49 +0.70 +1.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.09 +0.51 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.04 +0.51 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.04 +0.51 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Kansas Common 6 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.29 +0.81 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 8 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 13 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 15 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 14 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 3 hours It Becomes Serious: Iranian Mines Likely Caused UAE Tanker Blasts
  • 15 hours South Sudan Struggles To Increase Oil Production After War
  • 3 hours Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 4 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 4 hours Americans for Carbon Dividends Infographic
  • 11 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 13 hours Oil & Gas bigger picture: good news. Also, sound advice from Shell.
  • 11 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 14 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 7 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 7 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints

Breaking News:

Crude Inventory Draw Perks Up Oil Prices

Alt Text

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

The the number of active…

Alt Text

The Silver Lining Of An Oil Price Crash

It has been a dismal…

Alt Text

Tesla Faces ‘’Herculean Task’’ As Share Price Tanks

A spike in doubts about…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Will China Cutoff Rare Earth Exports?

By Nick Cunningham - May 29, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Ship at harbor

Oil prices sank once again on heighted fears of the U.S.-China trade war, this time because China has threatened to step up its response.

China threatened to cut off exports of rare earth elements to the U.S., a move that would intensify the trade standoff. The materials are used in a wide variety of electronics, including iPhones, electric vehicles, wind turbines, LED lights and even weapons systems.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese tabloid Global Times said that the government was “seriously considering” curtailing exports to the United States. But as traders and analysts told CNBC, the statement is murky because it is not necessarily an official threat from the Chinese government.

Still, the Trump administration continues to ratchet up pressure on Beijing, which increases the odds of a response. The U.S. has basically outlawed Chinese tech giant Huawei from doing business with American companies, and has explored additional sanctions on other Chinese companies.

Rare earths would add another complex layer to the trade battle between the two countries. “With the rare earths headline, I think investors are realizing that this is more than just about a trade war,” Michael Katz, partner at Seven Points Capital, told CNBC. In dollar terms, the rare earths trade is rather small. The U.S. has tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, while the U.S. only bought about $160 million-worth of rare earths last year, according to Bloomberg. But rare earths’ importance vastly outstrip their dollar value because of the critical role they play in so many different technologies, as well as the lack of alternatives to them.  Related: Why EVs Can’t Do Without Oil

The U.S. depends on China for about 80 percent of its rare earth imports. Rare earth minerals are not exactly rare, but they are costly to produce and have environmental challenges associated with them, which makes setting up a mine difficult. As a result, China controls the vast majority – 71 percent in 2018 – of the global supply.

The possibility of a cutoff sank financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points when it opened on Wednesday. Crude oil was down more than 2 percent in early trading. “Oil prices are under pressure amid the further escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt.

The move comes a few weeks after President Xi Jingping made what appeared to be a calculated visit to a rare earths processing facility during a domestic tour. But on May 29, the rhetoric escalated. China’s People’s Daily wrote that the U.S. should not underestimate China’s willingness to fight back in the trade war, and used a tough sounding phrase meaning “don’t say I didn’t warn you,” according to Bloomberg, which has historical overtones that analysts understood as a serious threat.

However, there are challenges for China if it decides to go down this path. In 2010, China cut off rare earths exports to Japan over a standoff over the detention of a fishing trawler. The aggressive move drove up prices and sparked interest in alternatives sources of rare earths. China backed off after only a few weeks and resumed shipments. Related: The Next LNG Boom Will Dwarf The Last One

In the U.S., a bipartisan group of Senators are proposing legislation that would ease permitting requirements on setting up new mines aimed at rare earths. The Senators view the issue as a national security concern. The legislation would no doubt receive a boost if China decides to move forward on weaponizing its rare earth exports.

The trade war and the heightened risk of an economic slowdown is now dominating the narrative in the oil market. WTI has sunk to roughly $57 and Brent is down to $67.

Meanwhile, the fundamentals of the oil market still look rather tight, at least in the near term. Brent futures are in a steep state of backwardation on the front end of the curve. “The backwardation of the Brent forward curve is becoming increasingly pronounced. The price gap between the front-month and the following forward contract (July vs. August) has meanwhile reached $1.5.,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “The last time it was any higher in this segment was in September 2013. That market participants are prepared to pay such a premium for oil that can be delivered at short notice points to tight oil supply.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

GM Pulls Out Of The 'Automated Mobility' Race

Next Post

Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months
The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

 Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

 Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com