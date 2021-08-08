Will A Federal Clean Electricity Standard Become Reality?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 68.28 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 70.70 -0.59 -0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 4.140 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 2.085 -0.022 -1.02%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.257 -0.037 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 2 days 66.28 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.257 -0.037 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 66.40 -0.74 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 70.48 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.61 -0.48 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.14 -0.69 -1.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 55.49 +1.34 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.09 +0.94 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 69.49 +0.94 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 62.84 +0.94 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 62.84 +0.94 +1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.04 +1.04 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 67.49 +0.94 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.19 +0.94 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 72.69 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 58.50 -2.25 -3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 73.04 -2.41 -3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 54 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 4 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 5 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder

Breaking News:

African Oil Producers Struggle To Raise Oil Production As Investment Lags

U.S. Carmakers Eye Massive Jump In EV Sales

U.S. Carmakers Eye Massive Jump In EV Sales

U.S. carmakers will seek to…

The Electricity Crisis Is A Major Problem For California's Governor

The Electricity Crisis Is A Major Problem For California's Governor

As California’s electricity crisis continues…

Why Are Oil Stocks So Undervalued Right Now?

Why Are Oil Stocks So Undervalued Right Now?

Oil prices are falling and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will A Federal Clean Electricity Standard Become Reality?

By Irina Slav - Aug 08, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The energy transition has been enjoying center stage in the energy news flow for over a year now, and things are showing no signs of changing anytime soon. Yet, the paths to net-zero that are being discussed are multiplying. The idea of taxing carbon emissions in order to motivate the companies that generate them to clean up their act is one dominant path to net zero. Recently, however, another one has emerged, and some believe it is the better way to deal with emissions.

Congress Democrats have so far introduced two bills that focus on what is commonly called a clean electricity standard and which is effectively a system for punishing fossil fuel plant operators and rewarding renewable energy companies. Ultimately, however, both bills are about creating a carbon credit trading system.

“In addition to reducing emissions from the power sector, a clean electric power grid is also essential to unlock opportunities to reduce emissions in other sectors. Electrification of the transportation, buildings, and industrial sectors is a critical pathway for the U.S. to achieve a net zero-emissions future. Together, clean electricity and electrification could cut carbon pollution economy-wide by up to 75%,” wrote more than 75 big U.S. companies in a letter to Congress in July.

The companies, which included heavyweights such as Google, General Motors, Tesla, and Lyft, and which were organized by the Environmental Defense Fund, noted that the power generation sector accounts for a third of the national total in CO2 emissions and for half of all-natural gas use, which, they argued, was unsustainable.

“By acting now to enact a federal clean electricity standard, Congress and the President can spur a robust economic recovery, create millions of good-paying jobs, and build the infrastructure necessary for a strong, more equitable, and more inclusive American economy for the next century,” the signatories also wrote.

Job creation is among the main supporting arguments to the introduction of a clean electricity standard. As such a standard would require a fast expansion of solar and wind capacity, the proponents argue that it would create a lot of jobs, entirely offsetting any jobs lost in the oil and gas industry.

Related: Can The Airline Industry Live Without Fossil Fuels?

“The actions to achieve net-zero emissions create approximately 500,000 to 1 million new energy jobs across the country in the 2020s alone, with net job increases in nearly every state,” the authors of a study from Princeton wrote last year. “The scenarios that more heavily rely on wind and solar see more energy jobs created. In nearly all states, job losses in extractive fossil industries are more than offset by an increase in construction and manufacturing in the clean energy sector.”

The longevity of such jobs may be doubtful, since once a solar or a wind farm is completed, it requires a lot fewer people to maintain it, but this appears to be beside the point, which is to cut emissions as much as possible and as fast as possible.

One outcome of such a drive, if it is successful, would also be lives saved as a result of lower air pollution. It is an interesting fact that air pollution, which is directly damaging to human health, has given way to carbon emissions and the climate as a top concern in the past few years in the climate discourse. Now, it is being mentioned again, with 9,200 lives expected to be saved by 2030 thanks to a clean electricity standard, rising to 317,500 over the next 30 years.

As for the chances of a clean energy standard actually becoming a law, these appear to be relatively slim at this point in time. As Vox’ Rebecca Leber noted in a recent article on the topic, it won’t be just Republicans opposing such an initiative. Some moderate Democrats might also oppose the initiative as they have with other Biden administration ideas about the energy transition.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find
Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March

Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com