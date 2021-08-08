Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 68.28 -0.81 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 70.70 -0.59 -0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 4.140 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 2.085 -0.022 -1.02%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.257 -0.037 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 2 days 66.28 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.257 -0.037 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.31 +1.79 +2.61%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.24 +1.73 +2.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 66.40 -0.74 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.57 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 70.48 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.77 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.61 -0.48 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.14 -0.69 -1.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 55.49 +1.34 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.09 +0.94 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 69.49 +0.94 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 62.84 +0.94 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 62.84 +0.94 +1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.04 +1.04 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 67.49 +0.94 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.19 +0.94 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 72.69 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 58.50 -2.25 -3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 73.04 -2.41 -3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 4 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 5 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder

Breaking News:

African Oil Producers Struggle To Raise Oil Production As Investment Lags

Oil Prices Slide For Third Day In A Row On Delta Fears

Oil Prices Slide For Third Day In A Row On Delta Fears

Oil prices fell for a…

Big Oil Continues To Ramp Up Investments In South America

Big Oil Continues To Ramp Up Investments In South America

Supermajors betting big on South…

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Big Oil is all too…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

By Ag Metal Miner - Aug 08, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

There is a sizeable arbitrage window between COMEX and the LME copper price, prices that would normally move in relative harmony. The underlying cause, Reuters suggests, is imbalanced inventory.

In this respect, copper is similar to more extreme positions for aluminum and zinc. The U.S. is short of physical inventory relative to the LME. Even LME inventory is skewed to Asian rather than European warehouses, as we reported last week when looking at the aluminum market.

Realization of that squeeze is what was probably behind a sharp reduction in short positions on COMEX held by money managers over the last couple of weeks. Short positions fell from nearly 45,000 contracts in June to just over 22,000 lifting the net collective long balance to over 46,000 contracts as markets adjusted to the realization the U.S. is a lot tighter than believed. A physical delivery premium could be emerging for copper as we have seen leading aluminum price rises all this year.

Copper consumption on the rise

The reason is not hard to see.

According to the Reuters report, Citi estimated that apparent U.S. copper consumption jumped by 22% year over year in January-May. The country needs to lift imports by 80,000-90,000 metric tons per month over July levels for the arbitrage with London to normalize.

Meanwhile, copper scrap exports are up. Higher-grade copper scrap is pouring out the country, mainly to China. China imported 104,000 tons in the first half of this year, up from just 31,000 tons in the same period last year.

Related: Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March

Due to China’s change in import regulations, this is all relatively higher-purity scrap — 80% Cu or higher — metal that would otherwise have served the domestic market. In total, China imported some 821k tons, up 91% on a year before, similarly sucking metal from the rest of the world and pushing consumers towards greater uptake of refined metal.

Change of the tide?

Looking forward, Reuters suggests the tide is flowing in the U.S.’s favor.

Demand is easing in China as the recovery normalizes. It is possible more metal, scrap, and refined, could be available for U.S. consumption in the second half of the year.

But it will take more than a cooling China consumption to improve U.S. inventory levels. Chile, in particular, will need to find additional supply. Competition for that supply will incur price rises, as Europe and Japan also post recovering demand.

With the potential for strike action in Chile this month, maybe copper’s days on the sidelines will prove temporary — the money managers’ bets suggest so.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Big Oil And Environmentalists Need To Support This Climate Tech

Next Post

Will A Federal Clean Electricity Standard Become Reality?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find
Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March

Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com