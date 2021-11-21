Why U.S. Steel Output Is On The Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 75.94 -2.47 -3.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 78.89 -2.35 -2.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 5.065 +0.163 +3.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.293 -0.091 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 7 days 72.34 -2.52 -3.37%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.74 +2.00 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.67 +2.47 +3.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 74.16 -2.17 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 79.88 -2.06 -2.51%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 79.48 -2.15 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.50 -2.20 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.50 -3.13 -5.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 70.05 -2.91 -3.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 2 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 4 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 3 days MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!

Breaking News:

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?

EV makers have seen their…

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

Oil prices continued to fall…

Texas Grid Still Vulnerable To Blackouts

Texas Grid Still Vulnerable To Blackouts

The Texas grid remains vulnerable…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why U.S. Steel Output Is On The Rise

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 21, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on the heels of months of debate in Congress.
  • The $1 trillion bill includes hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure improvements for roads, bridges, the electric grid and more.
  • The U.S. steel industry will likely emerge as one of the biggest winners in America’s infrastructure revamp.
Join Our Community

The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate reached 84.1% for the week ending Nov. 13, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.

Steel capacity utilization

Steel capacity utilization reached 84.1%, up from 83.4% the previous week.

Steel output last week totaled 1.86 million tons, up 0.6% from the previous week. On a year-over-year basis, steel output jumped by 14.5%. Last year at the same point, steel capacity utilization reached 73.3%.

For the year to date, steel output has reached 82.58 million tons, up 20.0% year over year.

Infrastructure bill boost

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on the heels of months of debate in Congress.

The over $1 trillion bill includes $550 billion for infrastructure improvements for roads, bridges, the electric grid and more.

“This law makes this the most significant investment in roads and bridges in the past 70 years,” Biden said during remarks on the South Lawn on Monday. “It makes the most significant investment in passenger rail in the past 50 years and in public transit ever.

“So, what — what that means is you’re going to be safer, and you’re going to get there faster, and we’re going to have a whole hell of a lot pollution — less pollution in the air.

“The bipartisan law will modernize our ports, our airports, our freight rail to make it easier for companies to get goods to market; reduce supply chain bottlenecks, as we’re experiencing now; and lower cost for you and your family.”

As we noted previously, the American Iron and Steel Institute estimated an increase of up to 5 million tons in steel demand for every $100 billion in investment.

Meanwhile, the Aluminum Association touted the bill’s benefits for the aluminum sector.

“The $37 billion of new bridge funding is vital to our industry building our nation’s bridges back better,” the industry group said this week. “New aluminum alloys allow for reduced maintenance and a greater service lifespan for a cheaper cost over the entire life cycle of a bridge. Aluminum decks also offer an attractive means of increasing bridge load ratings by reducing the dead load of the bridge itself. Such solutions can be installed at much lower cost and reduced traffic downtime.”

Steel prices soften

As we noted in this month’s Raw Steels MMI, steel prices have finally started to soften.

The U.S. hot rolled coil price closed last week at $1,859 per short ton, down 3.58% month over month. Meanwhile, the U.S. hot dipped galvanized price closed last week at $2,201 per short ton, down 0.9% month over month.

The cold rolled coil price closed at $2,126 per short ton, down 0.7% month over month.

Meanwhile, the plate price fell 1.0% to $1,807 per short ton.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Tanker Rates Reach All-Time Highs On Soaring Demand
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com