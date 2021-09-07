Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.39 -0.90 -1.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.64 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.595 -0.117 -2.48%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.124 -0.035 -1.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.131 -0.023 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.131 -0.023 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.63 -1.49 -2.10%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.79 -1.20 -1.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.34 -0.79 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 71.73 -0.98 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.24 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.24 -0.70 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.29 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.69 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.54 -0.45 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.49 -0.45 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.29 -0.70 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 3 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 2 days Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 5 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Key Oil-Producing State In Nigeria Could Return To COVID Lockdown

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

Conventional spaceships burn rocket fuel…

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

The global carbon emission trade…

Weaponizing Carbon Dioxide In The 21st Century

Weaponizing Carbon Dioxide In The 21st Century

Just as oil became a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

By Simon Watkins - Sep 07, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is the key corporate proxy at the centre of the U.S.’s Middle East pushback against increasing Chinese and Russian influence across the region via their activities in Iran (and Iraq).

The awarding of exploration, development, and ancillary contracts for its onshore and offshore oil and gas fields is a principal mechanism by which ADNOC is used to promote engagement with countries regarded as ‘in play’ by Washington. A longstanding prime example of this is Pakistan and the awarding last week of the first ever oil concession to it by the UAE can be regarded as a signal that despite its history of double dealings with the U.S. over Islamic terrorism, Washington has not yet lost all hope that Islamabad can remain at least partly under U.S. influence.    As part of ADNOC’s broad-based drive to increase its crude oil production from the current 4 million barrels per day (bpd) to at least 5 million bpd by 2030 at the latest, it has awarded a slew of contracts recently, almost all of them to U.S.-aligned companies. Indeed, the last set of contract awards - US$764 million in drilling contracts for activities in the Upper Zakum and Satah Al Razboot fields - went only U.S. companies (Schlumberger, and Halliburton), in addition to the UAE’s own ADNOC Drilling. The last major concession award, in the meantime, went in February to the U.S.’s long-term principal ally in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan, with Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. being granted a 100 per cent stake in the exploration phase of Offshore Block 4 in exchange for a US$145 million investment in the site.  

Last week’s award is also for a 100 per cent stake in the exploration phase – for Offshore Block 5 – and has been given to a consortium of Pakistan companies led by Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. (PPL) that accounts for around 20 per cent of the country’s total natural gas supplies and produces crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas and other natural gas liquids as well.

The remainder of the consortium that will invest up to US$304.7 million towards the exploration and appraisal drilling of the offshore 6,223 square kilometre field located 100 kilometres northeast of Abu Dhabi city is comprised of the Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd., Oil and Gas Development Co. Ltd., and Government Holdings (Private) Ltd. Once the initial new developments of Offshore Block 5 have been done, the PPL-led consortium will also have the right to activate a 35-year production concession for the site, over which ADNOC will have the option to hold a 60 per cent stake. The strategic nature of ADNOC and its awards since the UAE signed a U.S.-sponsored ‘relationship normalisation’ deal with Israel in August last year was highlighted again by a statement from the firm that accompanied the groundbreaking award  to the Pakistanis that the contract: “Underscores ADNOC’s expanded approach to strategic partnerships.”

One such strategic aim that the U.S. has long been looking at pushing back to the front of its dealings with Pakistan is the seemingly unstoppable drift even further into Iran’s (and thus China’s and Russia’s) sphere of influence.  Even before Al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden, was discovered by the U.S. living in Abbottabad in Pakistan, Washington had known for years that Pakistan was playing a double game with it. On the one hand, it was taking huge aid payments from the U.S. aimed at keeping terrorism at bay in the region but on the other offering sanctuary and support to many of the world’s most dangerous terrorist groups. However, Washington believed that this was a price worth paying to retain at least some say in Pakistan’s foreign policies. This was the opposite view to that taken when the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – ‘nuclear deal’ – with Iran in May 2018, after which not only did Iran become further out of control as far as the West was concerned but so did many other countries in the Shia Crescent, including Pakistan.

In fact, Pakistan’s commitment to Iran was clearly re-stated just after the first wave of the new U.S. sanctions were rolled out on 7 August 2018, when Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that: “We are examining the implications of the U.S.’s re-imposed sanctions on Iran, however, Pakistan, being a sovereign state, reserves the right to pursue legitimate economic and commercial interests while respecting the international legal regime.” Later, in his inaugural speech as Pakistan’s new prime minister, Imran Khan called for improving ties with the country’s immediate neighbours, including Iran, from whose President, Hassan Rouhani, he also accepted an invitation for an early state visit to Tehran. Khan has stated since then that he is personally in favour of the game-changing Iran-Pakistan Pipeline (IPP) and has made it a priority project. 

Related: A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

It is this pipeline, and the current plans for it that do not involve it going through key U.S. ally, India, as had been part of the original discussions surrounding it, that is one of many key concerns for Washington in the context of Pakistan’s further drift towards the Iranian (and Chinese and Russian) sphere of influence. China has well-developed plans to integrate the IPP into the US$50 billion-plus China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, with Gwadar earmarked to be a key logistical node in China’s ‘One Belt, One Road Initiative’. Russia, meanwhile, sees the IPP as offering surrounding countries a viable alternative to the long-awaited and U.S.-backed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, the prospects for which have been further damaged by the recent U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. A pipeline for Iranian gas, and later oil, running through Central Asia remains a core strategy for Russia to exert its influence in the Middle East, and to consolidate its presence in central and Eastern Europe to the one side and in Asia to the other. 

For the time being, the UAE will make no further exploration and development awards, having preceded the PPL and the Cosmo field awards with earlier contracts to various U.S-friendly firms Italy’s ENI and Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. for Offshore Block 1 and Offshore Block 2. Onshore Block 1 was awarded to India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp. and the Indian Oil Corp., Onshore Block 3 was awarded to the U.S.’s Occidental Petroleum, and Onshore Block 4 was awarded to Japan’s INPEX Corp. The planned award for Onshore Block 2 will not go ahead as yet as planned, following the discovery in November 2020 of 22 billion stock tank barrels (STB) of recoverable unconventional onshore oil resources, plus another 2 billion STB in recoverable conventional oil reserves. These new discoveries mean that the UAE’s recoverable conventional oil reserves to 107 billion STB. “This area contains some of the unconventional resources discovered that have production potential ranking alongside the most prolific North American shale oil plays,” underlined ADNOC last week. 

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide Despite Supply Disruption
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com