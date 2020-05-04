Why The Next Oil Price Cycle Is So Important For Saudi Arabia

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.18 +0.79 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 27.20 +0.76 +2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
Graph up Urals 5 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 5 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 14.74 +0.11 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 19.63 +0.05 +0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 20.25 +0.74 +3.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 15.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 16.28 +0.94 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 18.78 +0.94 +5.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.18 +0.94 +4.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 15.28 +0.94 +6.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.03 +2.36 +22.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.36 +0.94 +4.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 59 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 32 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 47 mins The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 7 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 3 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 20 hours China's outlook from McMaster
  • 23 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 13 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 hours Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 22 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 22 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 1 day Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Exports Climb As OPEC Agreement Kicks In

Alt Text

Federal Reserve Extends Lifeline To Ailing U.S. Oil Industry

The Federal Reserve made some…

Alt Text

ExxonMobil Reports First Quarterly Loss Since 1999

ExxonMobil reported on Friday a surprise first-quarter…

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Falls By Nearly 50% In Seven Weeks Of Crisis

The number of active rigs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The Next Oil Price Cycle Is So Important For Saudi Arabia

By Vanand Meliksetian - May 04, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Riyadh night view

Time is running out for oil-dependent nations. The world is transforming quickly and climate change is accelerating oil’s demise even faster. Despite fossil fuel’s so-called imminent fall of grace with buyers, most consumers will require oil and gas in the foreseeable future. Before the Coronavirus devasted the global economy, oil consumption was slated to grow slightly until 2030 and remain stable for the next couple of decades. Although it is unclear how demand will develop after the current crisis, certain energy-dependent nations are using the opportunity to create a modern economy and reduce dependence.

Especially Saudi Arabia has been vocal on this point during the past couple of years. Ever since the reform-minded crown prince became the de facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom, Riyadh has laid out plans to transform the country's economy. This includes social transformation as well as physical investments in technology and infrastructure. In order to increase economic activity, Saudi women should participate more in the workforce which stands at 23 percent currently (the global average is 48 percent).

In order to finance the ambitious 'vision 2030' program, a partial IPO of Saudi Aramco the country's economic crown jewel is supposed to produce the necessary funds for modernization. However, just $25.6 billion was offered and the stocks were listed on Saudi’s local exchange Tadawul instead of London and New York as international buyers failed to live up to expectations.

Despite the IPO’s failure, there is some hope that the natural cycle of oil prices will give Saudi reformers a second, and most likely last, chance.

According to rumors, Aramco is eyeing a potential sale of its pipeline business that could produce billions of dollars. The Saudi energy giant is working with JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi Financial Group to prepare a potential deal. However, a formal procedure hasn’t been started yet as the current environment is far from ideal. Instead, international bankers and consultants will prepare a deal in order to put it on the market when oil prices are on the rise again.   Related: A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

Source: www.ogj.com

The Saudi's are betting on what could become the last big oil-price cycle to generate the needed funds for modernization. The history of the oil sector has shown that every two or three decades a cycle occurs where prices rise and fall. The past cycle ended when the Coronavirus devasted markets and reduced demand by approximately 30 million barrels or 30 percent in May. Assuming cycles run for 20 or 30 years, the coming round would end somewhere between 2040 and 2050. Although much is uncertain when it comes to price development predictions, it is fair to assume that demand will substantially decrease at the end of this period.

The Saudis are betting on a combination of favorable circumstances to maximize the benefit of having the second-largest proven oil reserve and some of the lowest production costs in the world. It remains highly uncertain whether crown prince Muhammad bin Salman’s (MBS) ambitious goals can be achieved during the next and last cycle.

Multiple foreign policy blunders such as the war in Yemen, the murder of journalist Khashoggi and the alienation of Qatar from the GCC present a serious challenge to the Saudi plans.

As stated before, Saudi Arabia’s modernization plans have a physical and social component. The vast majority of the financial resources are intended for investments in technology and infrastructure. The social aspects, however, are much more difficult to attain due to religious and cultural reasons.

Legitimacy for the reign of the house of Saud (Saudi Arabia’s ruling family) is solidified by the support of conservative Wahhabi clerics, a branch of Islam. Social changes such as more women in the workforce are not supported by imams who have openly spoken out against these measures.

Also, the Saudi society is largely dependent on subsidies and direct cash handouts to maintain the relatively high standard of living. When income from energy decreases over the decades, major behavioral changes should enforce a workforce that is more efficient and dynamic. Social aspects of modernization are difficult to attain and take many years to achieve under normal circumstance.

Considering the herculean challenges and the poor track record of Saudi leaders, it seems that the odds are not in their favor.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Gazprom Neft Sees Oil Prices Topping $30 This Summer

Next Post

Oil Majors Take On More Debt To Fund Dividends
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com