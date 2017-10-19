Why Petrol Powered Cars Aren’t Going Anywhere

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.74 +0.23 +0.45%
Brent Crude 57.46 +0.23 +0.40%
Mars US 52.66 -0.75 -1.40%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Urals 53.79 -0.78 -1.43%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.25 -0.08 -0.16%
Natural Gas 02.88 +0.00 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.13 -0.75 -1.34%
Murban 57.88 -0.65 -1.11%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.09 -0.27 -0.50%
Basra Light 52.77 -0.83 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 57.37 -0.33 -0.57%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Girassol 57.69 -0.26 -0.45%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.82 -0.70 -1.77%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Giddings 41.50 -0.75 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 57.00 -0.71 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 45.24 -0.75 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.74 -0.75 -1.55%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.83 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 8 hours Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 10 hours Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 11 hours Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 12 hours OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 13 hours London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 14 hours Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 17 hours Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 23 hours India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 1 day Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 1 day Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 2 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 2 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 2 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 2 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 3 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 3 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 3 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 3 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 3 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 3 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 3 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 4 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 4 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 4 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 6 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 6 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 6 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 7 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 7 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 7 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 7 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 7 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 7 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 7 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 7 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says

Breaking News:

British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms

Alt Text

Corbyn Seeks To Renationalize Britain’s Utilities

Jeremy Corbyn wants to renationalize…

Alt Text

The Energy War That Erdogan Is Winning

The Turkish Republic of Northern…

Alt Text

The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

Blockchain technology is transforming the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Peter Tertzakian

Peter Tertzakian

Peter is an economist, investment strategist, author and public speaker on issues vital to the future of energy. He has clocked over 30 years of…

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Petrol Powered Cars Aren’t Going Anywhere

By Peter Tertzakian - Oct 19, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Fuel

Internal combustion engines keep accumulating at a rate of tens of millions per year. When is the earliest date that we could expect to see “peak piston”?

Your intuition may be taxed when I say this, but more electric vehicle sales does not quickly equate to declining piston-fired cars on the world’s roadways.

Banning All Engines

In my last column, I pitched an aggressive de-carbonization scenario for transportation—a simultaneous, global ban on the sale of all new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2040. In other words, I imagined that every country in the world, from Brazil, to Nigeria, to Russia, to China, rapidly accelerates their electric vehicle (EV) sales starting in the early 2020s. And within 25 years each and every country would commit to stop selling spark plug machines.

Even under such heavy-handed government restriction, the global fleet of purely petroleum-powered cars wouldn’t start to decline until 2030 at the earliest. By 2050, it’s quite likely that there would still be the same number of ICE vehicles on the road as today.

This counterintuitive dynamic arises, because the longevity of petroleum-powered transportation is more a function of how many ICE engines accumulate and stay in the global fleet over the next ten-to-twenty years, and less to do with how many new EVs of various sort—plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or pure battery (BEV) types—are brought in.

The Issue Of ICE Accumulation

In 2016, over 69 million new passenger vehicles of all types rolled off of global automakers’ assembly lines. On average, that number has been growing by a robust 5.0 percent every year since 2010.

Wealth creation, especially in developing economies, has been the primary determinant of how many new passenger vehicles are sold in a year.

The advancement of self-driving cars and ridesharing services are making mobility pundits rethink personal vehicle ownership. Belief in robo-chauffeurs and cars-on-demand suggests that total, year-over-year passenger vehicle sales may start declining by 2030. But by that time another 950 million ICE vehicles will have been sold to consumers, even after assuming aggressive EV sales!

So, ICE vehicles will continue to accumulate into the fleet in the tens-of-millions per year for at least a couple of decades. And the accumulation is amplified by the reluctance of them to leave the fleet.

ICE That Doesn’t Melt

“Scrappage” is the rate at which cranes with big magnets and cutters send old cars to the salvage yard.

In 2014 approximately 27.7 million vehicles were scrapped, or 3 percent of the 907 million moving around on the roads of the world.

Related: Kurdistan Accuses Baghdad Of Planning Oil Field Seizure

Higher scrappage rates imply fewer ICE cars on the road over time, but the trend is actually pointing the other way. The ICE isn’t melting as fast as it used to. Recently, a popular auto site pitched a story on, “40 Cars that Will Last More than 250,000 Miles.” Conventional cars, pickup trucks and SUVs are becoming more reliable over time – leading to longer life cycles and more resilience to scrappage.

In mature economies like the U.S., the scrappage rate was just over 4.0 percent of the fleet, but it’s been declining over time (see Figure 1). Today, it’s half of what it was in the 1970s and falling. Globally, the trend line is the same, but the rate is lower, at 3.0 percent. Car-owners in less wealthy countries can’t afford to swap their cars out, so they tend to keep their wheels for longer.

Yes, EVs are coming in, but new ICE cars are still accumulating by tens of millions per year, and are being driven for longer.

(Click to enlarge)

Academic research shows that a car-owner is less inclined to scrap their vehicle if the cost to repair it is less than its salvage value.

Which brings about a couple of important questions. Will a rapid introduction of EVs increase or decrease used ICE values? And the corollary: How will banning ICE vehicles affect consumer behavior? The answer is that we don’t yet know how attached people are to their pistons.

In fact, banning ICE vehicles may yield a scarcity backlash. People may want used ICE vehicles, raising their values. Scrappage rates would fall, keeping a larger-than-expected number of them around for longer.

On the flip side, countries could impose massive carbon taxes and registration fees on remaining ICE vehicles, to scrap them faster. Select countries may.

Related: The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

Yet assuming every country disallows the sale of ICE engines by 2040 is already a stretched assumption; thinking that political leaders will have the backbone to tax your average SUV owner is a whole other level of belief.

Peak Piston

(Click to enlarge)

How do all these moving parts come together?

Even under an aggressive EV adoption scenario, our second figure shows that peak piston isn’t likely to occur before 2030. That’s because of the residual sales momentum and retention of petroleum power vehicles. By 2050, 60 percent of the global fleet of personal vehicles could be composed of EVs, but the number of ICE vehicles remaining on the roads would not likely to be much less than today.

By Peter Tertzakian

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Norway’s Energy Minister Sees Strong Long-Term Demand For Oil

Next Post

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Peter Tertzakian

Peter Tertzakian

Peter is an economist, investment strategist, author and public speaker on issues vital to the future of energy. He has clocked over 30 years of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Citizen Oil on October 19 2017 said:
    70% of vehicles sold in NA are pick ups and SUV's. The most popular engine in the USA is the V8. The environmental extremists are just perpetrating lies about the demise of the ICE to advance their agenda and they are delusional. They attack new pipelines and yet I can go buy a Yukon XL tomorrow with no issues at all. They know people are indifferent when it comes to pipelines but will suffer the wrath of the public if they try to ban large trucks. It would be sad and ironic to see the ICE die at the exact time they are made most reliable and efficient.The real carbon problem is overpopulation and yet few want to discuss that.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices
Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

 Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com