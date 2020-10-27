Why Libya’s Surge In Oil Exports Won’t Last

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.67 -0.90 -2.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 mins 40.47 -0.73 -1.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 mins 3.030 +0.011 +0.36%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 39.22 -1.83 -4.46%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.99 -1.34 -3.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.99 -1.34 -3.24%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.46 -1.34 -3.64%
Chart Natural Gas 17 mins 3.030 +0.011 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.22 -1.83 -4.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 28.66 -1.29 -4.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 37.56 -1.29 -3.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 38.96 -1.29 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 35.16 -1.29 -3.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 34.56 -1.29 -3.60%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 34.56 -1.29 -3.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 35.06 -1.29 -3.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 35.16 -1.29 -3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 34.96 -1.29 -3.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.99 -1.34 -3.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.75 -1.25 -4.17%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.74 -1.29 -3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 8 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 19 hours Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 2 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 9 mins Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 6 hours P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 24 mins The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 6 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 9 hours WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 24 hours Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 3 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 1 day America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 1 day Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 3 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Stalls On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Solar Breakthrough Could Be A Game Changer For Energy Efficiency

Solar Breakthrough Could Be A Game Changer For Energy Efficiency

As the world gears up…

Tesla Sets Its Sights On India

Tesla Sets Its Sights On India

As Tesla continues to race…

North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High

North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High

The associated debt from North…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Libya’s Surge In Oil Exports Won’t Last

By Cyril Widdershoven - Oct 27, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT

The Libyan ceasefire agreement, which is being painted as a permanent one, could soon face increased opposition if third party interference is not dealt with. The UN-brokered (UNSMIL) agreement has been hailed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission members and the Tripoli-based government as a major step forward. At the same time, Libyan general Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army in the eastern part of the country, has been strangely quiet on the deal. His backers, mainly Russia, the UAE and Egypt, have been generally supportive of the agreement but have warned that there is still more to be done. Global oil markets are already preparing for a possible wave of Libyan oil in the coming months, with production being projected to hit 1 million bpd. Libya’s national oil company NOC has now lifted the force majeure on all its production fields and export terminals.  While all of this is positive news for Libya, the country’s reentry into global oil and gas markets will depend upon the ability of the two main warring parties to bring a decade-long civil war to an end. The ultimate goal of the UN-led efforts for peace is a unified governance framework, with political discussions taking place on October 26 and face-to-face meetings in Tunisia from November 9 onwards. Both parties, the LNA and the GNA, are eager to boost oil exports as the extra revenue is badly needed, but that is no guarantee of peace. The recent announcement that the leader of the GNA-led Tripoli-government, Al Sarraj, will step down by the end of October does little to ensure onlooker about the party’s stability. At the same time, Libyan general Haftar is far from secure as the leader of the LNA. There are growing indications that the disastrous LNA military operations in the west, resulting in a military stalemate, have undermined his position severely. 

The certainty of Libya’s oil future depends upon the stability of the government. While there are some promising signs at the moment, the ongoing interference from third parties such as Turkey, Iran, Russia and the UAE could threaten that stability. Without the consent and support of these external parties, it is unlikely that a long-term ceasefire will be realized.

Related: Oil Prices Rise As Another Storm Rocks U.S. Gulf Coast

Just after the ceasefire agreement, Erdogan made a veiled threat of continued fighting. Ankara seems to be unhappy with one specific article in the agreement that includes the expulsion of all mercenaries from the country, a move that is designed to end Russian and Turkish influence in Libya. The Turkish president has claimed that the agreement lacks credibility. While leaving a mosque in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan said that the deal had been made by two delegates, one representing Khalifa Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the other a military commander from Misrata representing the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Al Sarraj. As the deal wasn’t made by the highest figures in each party, Erdogan stated that “we do not know the validity of (the decision) to withdraw mercenaries from there within three months.” Turkey’s apparent willingness to remain on the battlefield is a clear sign that the current ceasefire is far from a certainty. Some Libyan sources were quoted as saying that fighting should resume after Defence Minister Salah al-Din Al Nimroush pushed military reinforcements to a number of cities in the western region. Several military maneuvers by the GNA have also been reported around Sirte in recent weeks. Turkey appears to be supporting the hardliners within the GNA, as represented by Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha, who is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Bashagha is yet to openly support the Geneva ceasefire.

At the same time, President Erdogan added to uncertainty by indicating that Turkey’s military deals with Libya’s GNA will not be altered. Libyan Defense Minister Salaheddin Al Namroush confirmed that statement, saying that “the signing of the initial agreement does not include the military cooperation agreement with the state of Turkey, an ally of the legitimate government.” He reiterated that Turkish training is needed to counter possible LNA military operations. UNSMIL head Stephanie Turco Williams said, however, that an article of the agreement states that military training activities that are being held under military agreements would be halted and training teams would leave the country until a new unity government takes over. At the same time, a video published by the GNA’s “Volcano of Rage” operation’s room showed Libyan forces carrying out military exercises in Turkey. The blatant disregard for that article by Turkey suggests the agreement is already on shaky ground.

The stance taken by Turkey towards the current ceasefire agreement will not be taken lightly by the parties that support the LNA, most notably the UAE, Russia, and Egypt. Renewed military action is likely to be seen as the UN agreement has failed to successfully remove third parties. Libya’s oil future is not only dependent on UN-EU brokered agreements, but it remains largely dependent on Turkey’s actions in the region. Ankara’s confrontation with Cairo, Abu Dhabi and even Moscow, is bad news for Libya. Crises in the East Mediterranean and the Caucasus are directly linked to the current Libyan conflict. Unless Erdogan changes his current aggressive policy in the region, a full-scale re-emergence of Libyan oil is unlikely. The current reopening of Libya’s hydrocarbon treasures will likely be short-lived and could well destabilizing markets once again. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

Next Post

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset
The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring

The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com