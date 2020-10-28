Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.30 -2.27 -5.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.04 -2.16 -5.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 20 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 56 mins Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 15 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 4 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 1 day Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 22 mins P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 15 mins Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 1 day WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 2 days Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 days Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 19 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 15 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

China Launches Construction Of Huge $20 Billion Refinery Complex

The Big Oil Price Gamble: US Producers Cut Back On Hedging

The Big Oil Price Gamble: US Producers Cut Back On Hedging

US E&P companies have so…

Why Libya’s Surge In Oil Exports Won’t Last

Why Libya’s Surge In Oil Exports Won’t Last

The ceasefire agreement between the…

Tesla Sets Its Sights On India

Tesla Sets Its Sights On India

As Tesla continues to race…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 28, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order that would mandate the analysis of fracking and its effects on the economy in one final campaign push to defend the technology that made the U.S. the world’s largest oil and gas producer last year.

Quoting government officials, The Wall Street Journal reports that the executive order will aim to tip the scales in favor of Trump in swing states such as Pennsylvania. The analysis will also include the consequences of a ban on fracking: Trump has claimed his rival Joe Biden wants to ban fracking, although Biden has rejected the claim. Still, he has publicly voiced his support for a phase-out of fossil fuels over the long term. He has also said he is against fracking on federal lands.

During the last presidential debate, Biden said he would “transition from the oil industry” in response to a question from Trump on whether he would “close the oil industry”.

To that, Trump said, “That’s a big statement.”

“It is a big statement, because…the oil industry pollutes, significantly,” Biden responded. “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.” In addition, the Democratic candidate suggested an end to federal subsidies for the oil industry. In response, Trump said Biden was going to destroy the oil industry.

The energy aspect of the two candidates’ platforms is a delicate one. Although polls suggest the majority of Americans are concerned about climate change, there are Democratic states that rely on oil and gas production for their livelihood. These states include, for example, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with their steel mills that produce pipes for oil and gas pipelines, and Wisconsin, which mines frac sand.

Some argue that if Biden becomes the next president, he will not even need to ban fracking. He could phase out fossil fuels law by law, which appears to be how the Democratic candidate sees the transition taking place: gradually.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Next Post

Saudi Aramco: Oil Demand Too Weak To Ease OPEC+ Output Cuts
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring

The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com