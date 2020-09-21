Why Big Oil Should Worry About The Green Chemistry Movement

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.67 -1.44 -3.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.80 -1.35 -3.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.880 -0.168 -8.20%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.98 +0.91 +2.16%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 42.90 +1.15 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.97 +0.21 +0.54%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.880 -0.168 -8.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.98 +0.91 +2.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.07 -0.65 -1.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.32 +0.10 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.72 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.07 +0.10 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.02 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.02 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.82 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.57 +0.10 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.97 +0.10 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 36.00 -1.50 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 29.75 -1.50 -4.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.78 +0.67 +1.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 33.26 -1.80 -5.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 37.21 -1.80 -4.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 37.21 -1.80 -4.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 36.00 -1.50 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.85 +0.14 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 9 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 36 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 3 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 3 days YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 3 days Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 3 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 19 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!

Breaking News:

Canada’s No.1 Oil Hub Lost Its Only School

WTI Rallies 10% In Bullish Week For Oil

WTI Rallies 10% In Bullish Week For Oil

WTI crude oil is set…

The Electrification Of UK Offshore Oil & Gas

The Electrification Of UK Offshore Oil & Gas

Electrification of oil and gas…

Has Oil Demand Peaked?

Has Oil Demand Peaked?

The big questions in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Big Oil Should Worry About The Green Chemistry Movement

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

While climate activists call on oil and gas giants to ‘keep it in the ground,’ many products of our modern way of life – from clothing and cosmetics to detergents and medicines – come from the biggest industrial consumer of both oil and gas - the chemical sector.  The chemicals industry has heeded calls for emissions reduction and is looking at ways to make the processing of fossil fuel raw materials less carbon-intensive.  

But proponents of the so-called green chemistry believe that much more can be done to make the industry sustainable, avoiding unintended consequences such as harm to people and the environment while at the same time reducing waste, conserving energy, and discovering replacements for hazardous substances.  

Green, or sustainable, chemistry could undermine Big Oil’s petrochemical ambitions, especially in an increasingly environment-conscious world. 

Environment-conscious or not, consumers will never stop needing the many products of the chemicals industry – from waterproof jackets and the dye for trendy new blue jeans to computer chips and disinfectants.  

The chemical sector is the largest industrial consumer of both oil and gas, accounting for 15 percent, or 13 million bpd, of total primary demand for oil on a volumetric basis and 9 percent of gas, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). 

Chemical sector emissions need to peak in the next few years and decline towards 2030 to stay on track with the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS), according to the agency. 

Related: Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Souring Demand, LNG Exports

Green chemistry has the potential to not only reduce emissions from the sector. It can also make the substances in all those products with minimum waste, recyclable, and degradable, according to Paul Anastas, the director of Yale University’s Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and the person dubbed ‘the Father of green chemistry’ after he came up with the 12 principles of green chemistry in a 1998 book, ‘Green Chemistry: Theory and Practice.’ The first principle on the list is prevention, saying that “it is better to prevent waste than to treat or clean up waste after it has been created.” 

So far, the industry has been mostly focused on the narrow specific performance of a chemical, while a sustainable future industry would look into all effects of a chemical on the environment, people’s health, and all other potential unintended, and possibly harmful, consequences, Anastas says. 

“So green chemistry is really a way of keeping all of those technological miracles, those innovations, without all of those unintended consequences,” he told CNBC’s Sustainable Energy program

Earlier this year, Anastas said, commenting on a paper he co-authored, that “Nature has given us renewable materials more plentiful than all the output of every petrochemical refinery combined.” 

Every sector of the chemicals industry uses some form of green chemistry, be it recycling or using waste as a resource, but the sector hasn’t adopted yet the sustainable principles systematically, Anastas says. 

Anastas and other green engineering and green chemistry professors and scientists said in a paper this year that chemicals should be rated not only by how well they function, but also whether those chemicals are sustainable, recyclable, and non-toxic throughout their entire life cycle.  Related: Oil Prices Slide As Libya Restarts Production

Progress has been made, according to the scientists, but Anastas says that “The astounding accomplishments of green chemistry and green engineering thus far pale in comparison to the power and the potential of the field in the future.”

Scientists are constantly working on finding sustainable alternatives to chemical processes and materials. 

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces in Potsdam, Germany, for example, have developed a green approach to the selective synthesis of p-xylene pXL, one of the most important building blocks in the polymer industry, from renewable raw materials. Production of pXL is still based on fossil raw materials.  

Green chemistry is already part of many consumer products. Adidas, for example, makes shoes from recycled plastic waste

San Diego-based Genomatica has created natural butylene glycol, commonly used in cosmetics for moisture retention and as a carrier for plant extracts. Butylene glycol is traditionally produced from fossil fuels, but Genomatica produced by fermenting E. coli using renewable sugars, for which it received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) award in the 2020 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. 

Another winner of the EPA 2020 awards included Vestaron Corporation for a bio-insecticide based on a naturally occurring component inspired by spider venom that can effectively control target pests while showing no adverse effects on people, the environment, and non-target wildlife like fish and bees. 

Green chemistry has the potential to not only reduce emissions from the industry, but to also reduce the ‘unintended consequences’ of chemical products on people, the environment, and animal life. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Why GM’s Wireless Battery Could Be A Gamechanger

Why GM’s Wireless Battery Could Be A Gamechanger
Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble

Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com