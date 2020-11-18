Why 2021 Will Be A Banner Year For Renewable Energy In The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.67 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.21 +0.46 +1.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 +0.016 +0.59%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 41.78 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 42.76 -0.17 -0.40%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.44 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.44 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.86 -0.97 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.06 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 +0.016 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.25 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 41.08 -0.79 -1.89%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.21 -0.17 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.30 -0.96 -2.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.86 -0.97 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.86 -0.97 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.15 -0.69 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.76 -0.17 -0.40%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.26 +0.23 +0.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.83 +0.09 +0.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.43 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.83 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.53 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 34.43 +0.09 +0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 34.43 +0.09 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.43 +0.09 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 37.03 +0.09 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 34.43 +0.09 +0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.44 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.52 +1.17 +2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.38 +0.09 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.33 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.33 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.09 +0.19 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 26 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 4 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 8 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 5 hours Fox News Parent Corporation stock dropped 6% today as Fox News Channel experiences viewer exodus.
  • 22 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 1 min San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 4 hours Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 19 hours Covid19 detected early
  • 20 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 15 hours Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 1 day The Big Picture
  • 1 hour Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

Trump Administration Holds Its Last Offshore Oil Auction

Saudi Aramco Plans Multi-Billion-Dollar Bond Issue

Saudi Aramco Plans Multi-Billion-Dollar Bond Issue

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco…

Oil Majors Aren’t Worried About A Biden Presidency

Oil Majors Aren’t Worried About A Biden Presidency

There has been a lot…

Is The World’s Top Fertilizer The Missing Element In Super Batteries?

Is The World’s Top Fertilizer The Missing Element In Super Batteries?

Ammonia, one of the most…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why 2021 Will Be A Banner Year For Renewable Energy In The U.S.

By Alex Kimani - Nov 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

A Joe Biden administration is bound to usher in a 180-degree pivot on climate change from the outgoing presidency. But with control of the Senate hanging in the balance with the battle set to go down to the wire in Georgia, Biden’s plan to squeeze $2 trillion from the federal purse to pursue his ambitious Climate Plan could end up severely hamstrung. But with the global shift to renewable energy in full swing, the American political landscape might not matter that much in the long run.

Indeed, Goldman Sachs has predicted that global capital spending on renewable energy will surpass fossil fuel Capex for the first time ever in 2021.

According to the investment banker, renewable power will reach 25% of the total energy supply capex in 2021, beating out hydrocarbons for the first time ever. According to Goldman’s Carbonomics Report, renewables will reach 25% of the total energy supply capex in 2021, beating out upstream oil and gas investments for the first time in history.

The report says that cleantech has the potential to drive $1-2 trillion per annum in green infrastructure investments and could hit $16 trillion by 2030. This could create 15-20 million jobs worldwide (green infrastructure is 1.5-3.0x more capital- and job-intensive than traditional energy).


Source: Goldman Sachs

Falling cost of capital

Goldman Sachs says a big factor that will help clean energy achieve the remarkable feat is a major bifurcation in cost trends, with renewables recording a big fall in the cost of capital vs. rising costs for fossil fuel investments. According to GS, the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), aka the hurdle rate for renewables, currently clocks in at 3-5% compared to 10-20% for oil and gas investments. Related: Oil Prices Under Pressure As Oil And Gasoline Inventories Build

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Renewable energy costs declined rapidly over the past decade, with solar photovoltaics (PV) falling 82% while onshore wind generation costs declined 39%. These trends are expected to continue in the coming years.

Source: IRENA

The situation could not be more different for the fossil fuel sector.

The global oil and gas sector has recorded the biggest Capex cuts in history: Oil and gas companies focused on the North American market have cut capital expenditure by 49% in 2020; Independent Oil Companies (IOCs) by 29% while National Oil Companies have lowered Capex by 24%. Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

The North American market has been particularly hard hit, with the sector expected to record a staggering $530 billion reduction in capex over the next 5 years. 2020 upstream oil & gas spending is tracking to fall 60% from its 2014 peak.

Source:The Duff & Phelps Capex Cut Tracker

A lot of the ongoing risks in the oil and gas sector are closely related with the growing danger of stranded assets and massive asset writeoffs.

The unprecedented destruction in energy demand has triggered a wave of asset devaluations, with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) announcing that it will writedown $22B of its assets while ExxonMobil (NYSEXOM) has warned it might write off $30B.

Those figures could get a lot bigger as the quarters roll on, with nearly a third of their assets worth nearly a trillion dollars doomed to be declared worthless. Indeed, the average oil reserve life has already fallen by 20 years due to stranded assets.

A slew of potential Covid-19 vaccines have improved the oil and gas outlook somewhat by offering hope for a recovery in 2021. However, a lot will still depend on how committed OPEC+ will remain to its production cuts. The coalition held a ministerial committee meeting on Tuesday but failed to reach a formal agreement on quotas even as Saudi Arabia urged members to consider delaying a boost to output by two million barrels per day come January. With the majority of oil producers struggling to balance their budgets amid historically low oil prices, it’s going to become increasingly hard to convince everyone to keep toeing the line.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Tiny Rich Nation Is Looking To Become A Hub For Space Mining
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December

Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December
Wyoming Becomes A Haven For The Super Rich As Its Oil Industry Crumbles

Wyoming Becomes A Haven For The Super Rich As Its Oil Industry Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com